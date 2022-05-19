Pre-Snap Reads 5/19: Inside the Seahawks’ draft room

Seahawks News

3 things the Seahawks must decide on offense before training camp

Seaside Joe 1169: Why Pete Carroll should pick a starting quarterback before training camp begins

Projecting Seahawks 2022 Season: Game-By-Game Predictions - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After jettisoning Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason, Seattle heads into the 2022 season with low expectations. With Week 1 less than four months away, reporter Corbin Smith dishes his way-too-early game-by-game predictions.

Where Do Seahawks Rank Among Teams With Worst Quarterback Situations? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pete Carroll and John Schneider haven't been shy expressing confidence in Seattle's quarterback room since trading Russell Wilson. But on paper, the group lacks a proven starter and doesn't compare favorably to the rest of the NFL.

Seahawks mailbag: Geno Smith, Drew Lock and expectations for the 2022 offense - The Athletic

Michael-Shawn Dugar discusses the starting QB race, what constitutes rookie success and how Pete Carroll and John Schneider return in 2023.

Inside The Seahawks Draft Room On Days 1 & 2 Of 2022 NFL Draft

A look inside the Seahawks draft room as they added four players on the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wednesday Round-Up: Introducing A New Member Of The Seahawks.com Team

Get to know new Seahawks.com writer Maliik Obee

Seahawks Schedule Headlines -- including vs Wilson's Broncos - Seattle Sports

Seahawks insider Michael Bumpus breaks down the first nine games of Seattle's 2022 NFL schedule with his headlines for each matchup.

Clint Hurtt: Seahawks looking to 'accentuate' what Jamal Adams does best - Seattle Sports

New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt joined The Mike Salk Show and broke down what he's seen and looking for with star safety Jamal Adams.

Bumpus answers big Seahawks questions about RB, QB - Seattle Sports

Things are going to be different with the Seahawks' offense in 2022. Michael Bumpus answers big questions about RB and QB.

Looking at how the Jamal Adams trade worked out now that all picks have been made

The Jets then used the first-round pick they got from Seattle this year to take receiver Garrett Wilson of Ohio State. So, you can look at this trade two ways — simply what the Seahawks and Jets ended up getting out of it, or forget about New York's trade with Minnesota and just consider what Seattle could have gotten with what would have been its picks.

D.K. Metcalf dunks on Dallas writer over Warriors, Seahawks predictions

The Seattle Seahawks won’t start their 2022 season for another four months, but another league is hitting its stride. This evening the NBA’s Western Conference finals begin between the favored Golden State Warriors and the underdog Dallas Mavericks.

NFC West News

The Shanaplan: Where does the 49ers' defense rank among the teams in the NFC West? - Niners Nation

Plus, the defensive coordinators

49ers in Five: The narrative on Trey Lance needs to change - Niners Nation

Steve Young says simply saying Trey Lance "isn’t ready" is lazy

Which Rookie Will Make the Greatest Impact for the 49ers in 2022? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Drake Jackson, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Danny Gray are sure to have their own unique impact on the 49ers. But which of them will have the greatest?

'Inside the Draft' Shows Hectic Rams UDFA Process - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What happens in the so-called 'War Room' when the draft is complete but the work is only half-done?

Are Optimistic Cardinals’ Fans Being Naive? - Revenge of the Birds

Amidst the extremes of fan reactions on social media sites, when Cardinals’ fans express their optimism about the team’s chances for success this season, they are apt to be called “naive” or a “Kool Aider.”

Kyler Murray's reported contract demands revealed

Kyler Murray is reportedly seeking a contract extension that is similar to the one Derek Carr signed with the Las Vegas Raiders

PODCAST: Cardinals schedule breakdown, predictions

The NFL released the 2022 regular-season schedule last week and this show is our breakdown of it. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I go over the schedule, breakdown the best and worst parts, discuss the first six games they will not have DeAndre Hopkins and then make game-by-game predictions for the Cardinals’ season.

Around The NFL

Schultz: Falcons’ Arthur Smith focuses on winning, says tanking is ‘dumbest thing’ - The Athletic

Smith on the 2023 NFL Draft: “This is a waste of your time and my time if you want to talk about ’23."

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith wouldn't let Blount's disease slow his rise - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Walking off the practice field at The Star following rookie minicamp practice on Friday, Tyler Smith felt good about his performance.

Patriots counting on lift at linebacker from 2021 pick Cameron McGrone - New England Patriots- ESPN

The fifth-rounder, who missed his rookie season because of a torn left ACL, adds youth and speed to a revamped group at inside linebacker.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract.

NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

With most offseason roster reconstruction behind us, which NFL teams boast the most potent attacks? Resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund provides her projection of the top 11 offenses for the 2022 season.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on new era under head coach Matt Eberflus: 'It's a complete reset'

Third-year Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson sees his situation under new head coach Matt Eberflus as a "complete reset," and he looks forward to displaying what he can do as Chicago seeks to rebound from last season.