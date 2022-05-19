The Social Club: The worst Seahawks game you’ve ever seen

We’re in the most boring part of the NFL offseason, which means it’s time to do a less topical version of The Social Club.

I don’t think there’s too much debate over the best Seattle Seahawks games you’ve ever seen. An overwhelming majority of them will have been within the last 15-20 years and the most popular answer would be Super Bowl XLVIII, both because the Seahawks won the damn thing but also they led for 59:48 out of a possible 60:00. They dominated the Denver Broncos from start to finish and never let up.

You know what’s harder to do? Think of the shitty games. And I posed this question to Field Gulls Twitter followers with the clear distinction that losses where they played well but lost close don’t count. These have to be Seahawks performances so poor it makes you question why you even watch football. I got a wide variety of answers but no answer was more prevalent than the one that’s my personal hell: The 6-3 stinker Seattle lost to the Cleveland Browns in 2011.

2011 away game versus Cleveland Browns - Lost 6-3. Just ugly. — David Dunham (@FishnDunham) May 17, 2022

Seahawks vs Giants 2020. I lost brain cells this game — OGJ (@OGJ_101) May 16, 2022

I wasted my whole damn night on that damn 6-6 tie with the Cardinals. — JT (@jordaninacan) May 17, 2022

Only because I was at this one live, 2009 week 15 pic.twitter.com/A0kXBC28AL — Brian Anderson (@brian30tw) May 16, 2022

Y’all need to go back further pic.twitter.com/qDf3dBxwVm — Prime Brandon Roy (@prime_roy3) May 17, 2022

Dec 17 2017 42-7 loss to the Rams at Century Link. Absolutely awful, dreadful, unwatchable humiliation. Can’t believe I paid money to get in and watch it — Ken Walker RB1 stan (@509supplyguy) May 17, 2022

Probably the only game I’ve been to in person. Whitehurst and the Seahawks got smacked by the Giants pic.twitter.com/CD8XCaiZSo — ExtendDeKaylinMetcalf (@PAYDKMETCALF) May 16, 2022

SNF in 40 degree rain, which is the worst football weather, Flutie had a passer rating of 158.3, Seattle turned the ball over 4 times and had just over 300 yards of offense.



Mercifully, the game was blacked out so most of Seattle didn't see it.https://t.co/wovhc7cDbn — Zaiem Beg (@zbeg) May 16, 2022

2017 vs the Rams 42-7 is up there. The 2016 game at Green Bay (38-10). 2016 at the Bucs (14-5) was a rough watch. I think 2017 vs the rams takes the cake, the game was for first place and they were completely overmatched. — JHawks (@Jtalkhawk) May 16, 2022

I flew to NY for a Giants Seahawk game in 2008 and bought a brand new Hasslebeck jersey.



Seahawks lost 44-6 — chuck warner (@chucko24) May 16, 2022

This is the one that came to mind for me. So frustrating seeing all those missed field goals. pic.twitter.com/G0KDxnbrOH — Dapper Cardinal (Fancy Bird) (@GobertOrGoHome) May 16, 2022

Browns 6, Seahawks 3 — Joe Miller (@spuuky_) May 16, 2022

1999 vs the Buccaneers. Hawks were 8-2 with a 3-game lead and TB just destroyed Kitna. Threw 5 picks and lost a fumble. Provided a blueprint on how to beat the Seahawks for the rest of the year who would lose 7 of their last 8. — Kyle Sherwood (@BigWoodWSU) May 16, 2022

December 17, 2017: Rams 42, Seahawks 7. An already-frustrating season bottomed out in an embarrassing blowout loss at home.



Honorable mention: November 2, 2008: Eagles 26, Seahawks 7. Only a fluke TD to Koren Robinson spared us from being shut out at home. U-G-L-Y (no alibi.) — License to Will (@wharrison51) May 16, 2022

Seahawks vs Texans 2009 in the Jim mora era. The box score does not do justice for how poor the Seahawks were that Sunday. The first play was a fly route touchdown to Andre Johnson and it only got worse from there. The Texans had mercy on us to keep the score from being crazy pic.twitter.com/bdWQogd42O — Tim Tullis (@TimTullis) May 17, 2022

Recency bias but pic.twitter.com/P9JmFBf2Ak — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) May 16, 2022

NYG @ SEA 11/7/10.



Tire blew on the way to the stadium and missed the first quarter (still early smartphone so no idea the score until we got there) it was already 21-0. And the Seahawks lost 41-7. https://t.co/0ZP845GvlO — Optimistic Seahawks Fan (@SeahawkBanners) May 17, 2022

This was the first NFL game I attended in person. It was cold, drizzly, and totally not worth the drive from eastern WA. https://t.co/x6jeimlJbj pic.twitter.com/f0tbwPNvB4 — (@oraweq) May 17, 2022

6-3 Browns game and nothing else comes close lmao. https://t.co/hDdJ7O7Atq — Jay (@NeonReign) May 16, 2022

Last year's futile effort against the Packers and it wasn't quote. Like watching a fish stranded on shore https://t.co/GOPPIaN30S — Geoffrey Potter, Building Back Somewhat Better (@GeoffreyPotter) May 16, 2022

The Twitterverse has had its opinion. Some of the Jim Mora games really escaped my memory for a minute. Now it’s time for the comments section to reach deep into bad memories and discuss terrible Seahawks football.