Pre-Snap Reads 5/2: Pete Carroll ‘happy with the guys we’ve got’ at quarterback

Seahawks News

Seahawks add a new class to Pete and John's 13-year history

Seaside Joe 1153: Those forgotten and those we'll never forget.

Grades For Every Seattle Seahawks Pick in 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ty Dane Gonzalez hands out his grades for each of the Seahawks' picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seven next-day thoughts on the Seahawks’ 2022 draft class: Logic, LB plans and DK Metcalf - The Athletic

What this draft notably lacked was a pick that screamed, 'What are the Seahawks doing?'

How the Seahawks set themselves up for the 2023 draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

Amid all the hand-wringing over Seattle’s decision to pass on the 2022 quarterbacks, the reality is the Seahawks did exactly what they needed to do.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Seahawks now look to be moving forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center.

Pete Carroll: Potential DK Metcalf Contract Extension 'Really Important' to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is arguably the team's most important player, and head coach Pete Carroll hopes he stays put for years to come. Carroll recently stressed the significance of the Seahawks getting a contract extension done for the fourth-year wideout. "It’s really important to us," Carroll said of a potential extension for Metcalf, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering four questions about the NFL draft

Condotta: A-minus Not to repeat what Adam said, but this was definitely a draft where you can’t really question the Seahawks’ approach. Cross was the easy and obvious pick — and he’d better be good for their reloading plan to work. But if not, it’ll be hard to blame the Seahawks as Cross went right where everyone figured he would, and you can’t pass on a potentially generational left tackle.

NFC West News

Where the Arizona Cardinals See their Draftees Fit on the Roster - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals picked eight players in the NFL Draft with four defenders, two playmakers and two offensive linemen.

Red Rain: In-Depth Analysis of Cardinals’ 2022 Draft - Revenge of the Birds

You might be surprised to learn where The Athletic ranks the Cardinals among the 32 teams in “Total Return Value” of all of their picks in 2022 NFL Draft, which includes the trades they made with their 1st (Hollywood Brown), 4th (Marco Wilson) and 5th (Zach Ertz) round picks.

3 of 4 picks 49ers traded for Trey Lance have been used

The ripple effects of the 49ers’ trade up to No. 3 in the NFL draft last year touched the 2022 draft twice. Three of the four picks San Francisco used in their move up have used now that the dust has settled on the 2022 draft.

John Lynch: "Nothing's changed" on Deebo Samuel - ProFootballTalk

As it turns out, Odell Beckham Jr. was treating the last day of April as if it was the first day of April, tweeting as a joke that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was being traded to the Patriots. (OBJ was committed to the gag, hinting at the coming fake scoop a day early.)

49ers: Pick-by-pick grades for the Niners’ 2022 NFL Draft class - Niners Nation

Despite the least draft capital of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, the 49ers might have done their best job maximizing their picks in years.

What Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Said at the 49ers' Post-Draft Press Conference - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Here's a transcript of what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch said at the San Francisco 49ers' post-draft press conference.

Rams Draft 2022: Recapping LA’s selections with superlatives - Turf Show Times

Who’s most likely to contribute in 2022, and the least likely to pan out?

Rams Draft Recap: Did LA select a punter with one of its eight selections? - Turf Show Times

After seeing Jordan Stout and Matt Araiza taken earlier than expected, LA was on the outside of the run on punters.

7 Rams takeaways from 2022 NFL draft: DB depth improved, OLB still a weakness

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t necessarily reach to fill their needs in the 2022 NFL draft, but they did prioritize certain positions such as the secondary and offensive line.

‘Gold Star’: Wisconsin Offensive Guard Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Los Angeles Rams in 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Bruss was the 104th overall pick in third round of the draft Friday.

Around The NFL

Beat writers’ favorite 2022 NFL Draft picks: One intriguing player from all 32 teams - The Athletic

It's not just the first-rounders who captured our writers' attentions from the 262 players selected across seven rounds.

Scouts Inc. grades show New York Jets get unprecedented haul in NFL draft - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets became the first team in the history of Scouts Inc. to select three players with a grade of 92 or better in the same draft.

Could New England Patriots' top draft picks be a referendum on relative athletic score? - New England Patriots- ESPN

New England's draft showed a focus on speed in the early rounds as the NFL game trends toward being played more in space.

Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded despite good post-draft grades: 'It doesn't matter'

After attaining one of the highest-graded post-draft evaluations, Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded after the team came through with three first-round picks.

2022 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL draft winners & losers: Eagles, Colts smiling after draft - National Football Post

On its own, the NFL draft doesn’t win Super Bowls. But the 2022 draft sure went a long way in potentially transforming a couple of teams that were 9-8 last season into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Eagles give undrafted free agent big bucks to sign with them

The Eagles gave former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong one of the largest ever guaranteed contracts for an undrafted free agent.

MLB’s Trevor Bauer suspension now looms over the NFL’s Deshaun Watson investigation

Intended or not, MLB’s two-year suspension of former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is now hovering over the NFL and Deshaun Watson.

Biggest steals from the 2022 NFL draft

Just like any other year, the 2022 NFL draft is sure to give us plenty of players who failed to live up to their high draft slot, while others make us all wonder how they ended up coming off the board so late.

Detroit Lions NFL draft grades 2022: What they're saying about Brad Holmes' 8-player haul

The Detroit Lions added eight players to the roster in the 2022 NFL draft, and are in the process of signing numerous prospects in the undrafted free agency market.