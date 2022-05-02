Report: Rasheem Green to sign with Texans

Over the course of the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks added two pass rushers to the defensive front. On Friday it was Boye Mafe out of Minnesota with pick 40 in the second round, and then on Saturday the Hawks grabbed Ohio State Buckeye Tyreke Smith with the 158th overall selection in the fifth round.

Following those picks, and with other teams around the league now having a more clear understanding of their roster needs after the conclusion of the draft, it is widely expected that there will be a significant uptick in free agent movement across the league. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport early Monday morning, for the Seahawks that means watching Rasheem Green sign a one year contract with the Houston Texans.

Sources: The #Texans are signing #Seahawks FA pass-rusher Rasheem Green to a 1-year deal. Coming off a career year with 6.5 sacks, Green gives Houston a big post-draft boost off the edge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Green finished tied for second on the Seahawks in sacks in 2021, with a career high 6.5, while leading the team in quarterback hits (15) and tied for second in total pressures generated (34).