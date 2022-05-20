Pre-Snap Reads 5/20: Clint Hurtt explains new Seahawk defense

“We’re all sensitive people / with so much to give”

Seahawks News

I fink u freeky and Iloka a lot: Seahawks workout former S George Iloka as a linebacker

Seaside Joe 1170: 3 things to know about Iloka's audition with Seattle

Film Breakdown: Why Tariq Woolen Could Develop Into Greatest Seahawks Cornerback - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's not hyperbole: fifth round pick Tariq Woolen has the potential to be the greatest cornerback in Seattle team history. In this video breakdown, Matty F. Brown illustrates the strengths and weaknesses of Woolen's tape, projecting the corner's fit on the Seahawks.

5 Takeaways From Inside Seahawks Draft Room - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

What happens in an NFL draft room typically stays inside an NFL draft room. But the Seahawks pulled back the curtain to an extent, allowing for an opportunity to put some pieces together in the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Best Of Seahawks Offseason Workouts - May 19

Check out some of the best photos of Seahawks players participating in offseason workouts at Renton's Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Can Coby Bryant start? Assessing Seattle Seahawks' 2022 rookie impact - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Bryant might be a fourth-rounder, but he is one of several Seahawks' rookies who could play a ton right away this season.

Clint Hurtt explains why Seahawks changing to 3-4, impact on secondary - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are shifting to a 3-4 defense in 2022 under Clint Hurtt and the new Seattle D-coordinator explained why that's the case.

Seahawks predicted to be one of NFL's worst teams, says ESPN's Football Power Index

Despite a strong draft, the Seahawks have a tough road ahead of them in 2022

NFC West News

Red Rain: Cardinals Most Worthy Captain Candidates in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

In this week’s Red Rain I make the case for the 8 captain candidates on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals whom I consider the most worthy: 2 on special teams, 3 of offense and 3 on defense.

49ers great Roger Craig part of football family molding Jets rookie Breece Hall - New York Jets- ESPN

Hall has an edge other rookies don't: He grew up in a family of running backs and gets advice from the likes of a three-time Super Bowl champ in Craig.

49ers News: Is Kyle Shanahan’s future with the 49ers tied to Trey Lance’s success? - Niners Nation

Guy Haberman says 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan can survive Trey Lance failing

A Former NFL Player's Assessment of 49ers WR Danny Gray - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker gives his assessment of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray.

'Scoring More Touchdowns': Texas Sarkisian To Work With L.A. Rams' Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Steve Sarkisian will take a trip out west to learn from Sean McVay in hopes of helping Texas

NFL rumors: Aaron Donald is holding out for more money or will retire - Turf Show Times

Is this really settled?

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

Around The NFL

Biggest questions facing new NFL defensive play callers in 2022 - The Athletic

After a slew of regime changes this offseason, over a third of the NFL will have a new coach leading its defensive meetings.

NFL win total, over under picks, and best bets for all 32 teams - The Athletic

Vic Tafur goes through NFL win totals and gives his picks for overs and unders, including his 5 best bets for 2022.

NFL’s efforts to address inclusive hiring problem continue at its spring meeting — Andscape

It’s a common refrain among many Black NFL employees who have interviewed for top-tier positions in football operations: They rarely – if ever – interact with d…

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

Move the Sticks Podcast: Breaking Down the Scouting Process with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

Why doesn't the NFL use a Disciplinary Officer for owner misconduct? - ProFootballTalk

In an effort to inject some degree of independence to the procedure for discipling players, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed in 2020 to appoint a Disciplinary Officer.

Mike Trout had humorous message for Cowboys star

Los Angeles Angels outfielder and Eagles fan Mike Trout had a message for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons during a recent meeting.

Watson punishment decision draws near, Brees & Payton go separate ways on TV

Thursday was not without its fair share of college football fireworks that couldn't help but bleed into today's NFL podcast. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel (host of the College Football Enquirer) to react to the explosive comments from Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher about the state of college football.