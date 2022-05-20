Report: Seahawks work out veteran safety George Iloka at linebacker

We’re in the quietest parts of the NFL offseason, but there are still moves and possible moves being made.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly worked out safety George Iloka as a coverage linebacker, according to NFL insider Mike Garofalo.

Iloka is best known from his days with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played safety for six seasons under Marvin Lewis. After he was released in 2018, he played one season with the Minnesota Vikings under former Bengals DC and (now former) head coach Mike Zimmer, then sat out the 2019 season after he failed to make the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Unfortunately in 2020, Iloka’s return to the Vikings was cut short in mid-October due to an ACL tear. He’s not played a down of football since then and is really trying his best to make it back into the league.

Iloka was known as a heavy hitter from the strong safety position, and he also amassed 9 interceptions during his time in Cincinnati. His three career quarterback hits and no sacks give away his role in both Cincy and Minnesota. It only makes sense to give him a look at linebacker, as he’s already 6’4” and his last listed playing weight was 225 lbs, so it wouldn’t take too much more weight for him to be considered an appropriately sized backer.

Again, it’s just a workout, but even if it’s not here then hopefully the 32-year-old Iloka can find his way back onto an NFL roster after a difficult past few seasons.