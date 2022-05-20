Shane Waldron: Geno Smith ahead of Drew Lock at this point

Just over ten weeks have passed since reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks had agreed to trade nine time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and a haul of draft picks.

In the time since many Hawks fans have hoped that the excuses proffered by many regarding the shortcomings of Lock during his three seasons in Denver since being selected in the second round out of Mizzou are true. The hope, of course, would be that with more time to learn a pro style offense and what it takes to execute at a high level in the NFL this could be the season in which he breaks out. Thus, the hope for many is, of course, that 2022 represents his true welcome to the NFL part.

According to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, however, the reality is that due in large part to his familiarity with the offensive system, Geno Smith is ahead of Lock at the moment.

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on @933KJR:

*Geno Smith has had an early edge over Drew Lock to replace Russell Wilson because of familiarity



*Getting DK Metcalf the ball is a priority



*Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes will stay focused on guard, not much center https://t.co/cgKVNdz0mR — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 19, 2022

That, of course, does not mean that Geno is a lock to start Week 1, as the three and a half months between now and the start of the season is more than enough time for either of the two to take the reins on the job. In short, it’s anybody’s guess who gets the nod as the starter at this point.