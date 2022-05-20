Seahawks waive QB Levi Lewis

It has been a back end of the week filled with reports on the battle at quarterback to replace nine time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks. Thursday it was offensive coordinator Shane Waldron letting fans know that Geno Smith was ahead of Drew Lock due to Smith’s familiarity with the offensive system the team uses. Then, Friday a report from The Athletic indicated that the team was still in discussion with the Cleveland Browns regarding potentially acquiring Baker Mayfield.

Now, the team has made an actual roster transaction at the position eliminating one of the names from consideration.

The waiving of undrafted free agent Levi Lewis leaves the Hawks with just three quarterbacks on the roster in Smith, Lock and Jacob Eason. The team traditionally enters training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster, so it seems likely that another name will be added to the competition between now and then. That said, it’s possible a veteran name could be added over the weekend, in advance of the Seahawks opening OTAs on Monday.