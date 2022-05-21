Pre-Snap Reads 5/21: Why facing Broncos in Week 1 could benefit the Seahawks

Seahawks News

Why Pete Carroll will draft a QB in 2023 - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1171: 5 reasons that next year is the year for a quarterback

Seahawks OTAs Preview: 5 Storylines to Watch - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Due to strict restrictions, the Seahawks won't necessarily be playing real football during OTAs over the next month. But these practices will still be incredibly important with the team breaking in a new quarterback and implementing a new defensive scheme.

Friday Round-Up: Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron Embracing A “True Offseason Program”

The offensive coordinator discussed the new-look Seahawks with Ian Furness earlier this week.

Report: "Holding pattern" for Seahawks, Panthers, Browns on Baker Mayfield - ProFootballTalk

Three weeks after the draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to be on the Cleveland roster. That likely will continue to be the case.

The 'mile markers' for how Seahawks' Russell Wilson trade will be judged - Seattle Sports

It'll take time to ascertain if the Seahawks were right to trade Russell Wilson, but there are signs for when the return can be measured.

Seahawks' plan for DBs to be more aggressive could pay off quick - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are making changes to the defensive scheme, and Jake Heaps explains that's especially a good thing in the secondary.

Huard: Why facing Wilson and Broncos in Week 1 helps the Seahawks - Seattle Sports

There are many reasons Brock Huard thinks the Seahawks have an edge over Russell Wilson and the Broncos, including the game being in Week 1.

Seahawks' plan for DBs to be more aggressive could pay off quick

The Seahawks will roll out a new-look defense in 2022 under Clint Hurtt, who was promoted to defensive coordinator this offseason, and it will feature a change for their defensive backs that former NFL quarterback Jake Heaps is especially excited about.

NFC West News

'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Jefferson recently discussed his role in the Rams offense.

LA Rams waive five rookies, then re-sign four. Does Trader Les Snead have more moves up his sleeve? - Turf Show Times

Five options to strengthen the preseason roster

Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule; OTAs Begin - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The dates and times revealed for preseason games as the full team will begin OTAs Monday. DE Jack Crawford retires.

PFF Gives the 49ers Offseason a C-Plus - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus recently gave the San Francisco 49ers a c-plus grade for their offseason moves.

49ers news: Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster “seems absurd” given his $24 million base salary - Niners Nation

He has a point

49ers news: George Kittle says Trey Lance has taken big steps forward during OTAs - Niners Nation

Kittle said, "Once Trey gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I’ve seen him do in practice mind boggle me"

Around The NFL

Weighing whether cryptocurrency, sports and fans are a good combination - The Athletic

Opinions differ on whether sports stars and teams should be promoting the speculative asset.

Evaluating 5th-year options for all 32 NFL teams: The good, bad and what’s trending - The Athletic

The rate of option pickups for late first-rounders is down 50% the past five years compared to the previous five. Here's the whole picture.

Hollywood Brown’s possible payday, Baker Mayfield’s waiting game: Howe notebook - The Athletic

The Cards' new receiver may benefit from skyrocketing salaries at the position and his exit could affect Lamar Jackson negotiations.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clicks with players, creates 'different vibe' - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami's new boss has kept things light but focused at practice, drawing raves from players as he tries to establish a winning foundation.

Second, controversial, 1-of-1 Tom Brady rookie card sells at auction for $396,000

Two 1-of-1 cards would seem to be a mathematical impossibility. With production glitches, it happens. This time it was a card for the NFL's greatest QB.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end ﻿Jelani Woods﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason

Are the Broncos poised to make a run now that Russell Wilson's at quarterback? Can Tyreek Hill help Tua Tagovailoa raise his game in Miami? Jeffri Chadiha reveals the 10 most impactful trades of the 2022 offseason.

Lamar Jackson likely headed for franchise tag with Ravens?

There appears to be growing pessimism about the chances of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signing a long-term contract with the franchise, according to new reports.

With several accusers set for national interview, Deshaun Watson could meet with NFL investigators again

After three days of questioning as part of what attorney Rusty Hardin called a “very detailed and aggressive investigation,” Deshaun Watson’s meetings with the NFL may not be over.