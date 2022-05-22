Pre-Snap Reads 5/22: Revisiting QB trade options for Seahawks

#ne hella mint chutney

Seahawks News

10 quotes on Seahawks 2022 draft class from Boom or Bust: The Draft Show

Seaside Joe 1172: A new podcast!

Analysis: Revisiting Quarterback Trade Options For Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Everything the Seahawks have said and done thus far makes it seem like they are truly content rolling with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback this season. But if this proves to be a long, drawn-out bluff by the team, would trading for Baker Mayfield be its only option?

Seahawks OC shares which QB is leading their competition

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron says one quarterback is clearly leading the charge to replace Russell Wilson.

Heaps: The 4 Seahawks rookies with the best chance to start Week 1 - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks selected nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft and former NFL QB Jake Heaps believes four have a great chance to start right away.

What kind of team did the Seahawks build? We'll start to find out as OTAs begin Monday

If you were looking for boring offseasons, the Seahawks did not provide it. Instead, they produced a historic trade in which a future Hall of Fame quarterback left in exchange for a bevy of picks meant to revitalize the roster. Maybe you were disappointed by the deals.

'This deal is getting worse all the time' — Lando Calrissian

When news first broke that Russell Wilson had been traded to the Denver Broncos, Seahawks fans were sad to see their franchise QB sent away but were also optimistic about the return. Also, Drew Lock never really got a fair shot in Denver! John Schneider and Pete Carroll likely made the Wilson trade expecting Lock to be the team's starting quarterback.

NFC West News

Allen Robinson ready to prove doubters wrong with Rams - Turf Show Times

With the defending champs, veteran receiver has the best QB situation he’s ever had in his career

Will the 49ers win Over or Under 10 Games in 2022? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Can the 49ers exceed their 2021 win total? Or will they regress to less than 10 wins in 2022?

Do the Cardinals have their No. 2 running back on the roster? - Revenge of the Birds

A potential five-way running back battle for the primary change-of-pace role behind James Conner could commence in Arizona

6 questions facing Cardinals as OTAs begin

The Arizona Cardinals will begin the first week of organized team activities (OTAs) next week. It opens the third and final phase of the offseason program.

Around The NFL

Chicago Bears banking on rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker to help rebuilt secondary - Chicago Bears- ESPN

Chicago's top picks, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, will have a chance to make an early impact in a scheme predicated on forcing turnovers.

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

Report: NFL owners are "counting votes" toward a possible ouster of Daniel Snyder - ProFootballTalk

There’s plenty of smoke surrounding Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Even in the absence of the confirmed existence of an actual fire, the smoke is getting the attention of his partners.

Report: Giants WR Kadarius Toney had knee procedure - National Football Post

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney reportedly is recovering from a minor knee procedure. Toney was wearing a red no-contact jersey during or

Daniel Snyder's issues force other NFL owners to mull drastic options: 'We are counting votes'

Daniel Snyder isn’t officially on the agenda for the NFL meetings this week.

Bud Grant urges NFL to change rules to reduce kneeldowns, fair catches, touchbacks

Hall of Fame former Vikings coach Bud Grant is, at 95, almost as old as the NFL itself. But he’s not done offering suggestions for how the league can improve quality of play.