Report: Seahawks to fill open roster spot with speedy WR Marquise Goodwin

Friday afternoon the Seattle Seahawks created an open roster spot by waiving undrafted free agent quarterback Levi Lewis ahead of the start of on field offseason practices kicking off Monday. The open roster spot that move created led to speculation that the Hawks could be in contention for one of the bigger name free agents left on the market.

However, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks will instead fill the open roster spot by adding a speedy wide receiver.

The Seahawks will fill their open roster spot with WR Marquise Goodwin, I'm told. Goodwin, 31, would add speed to the room. Vertical threat at a time when Pete wants to launch it deep with whoever plays QB. Goodwin had 20 catches for 313 yards and 1 TD with the Bears last season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 23, 2022

Marquise Goodwin is a speedy wide receiver with eight years of NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, during which time he has accumulated 2,636 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 160 receptions. A burner who ran the 40 at the 2013 NFL Combine in 4.27, Goodwin spent the 2021 season with the Bears, recording 40 catches for 313 yards while starting a pair of games and seeing the field for 393 snaps.