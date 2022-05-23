Pre-Snap Reads 5/23: What Shelby Harris brings to the Seahawks defense

#ne Pakistani Fish and Chips

Seahawks News

Kenneth Walker the third (receiver?) - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1173: Will versatility be the key to unlock Seattle's second round pick during his rookie season?

Analysis: Best/Worst Case Scenarios For Seahawks 2022 Draft Class - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With OTAs starting on Monday, training camp and the preseason are right around the corner for the Seahawks. Taking a glimpse into the crystal ball, what would be the best and worst-case scenarios for each of the team's nine draft choices in 2022?

Heaps: New DT Shelby Harris adds something Seahawks were missing - Seattle Sports

DT Shelby Harris, who the Seahawks got in the Russell Wilson trade from Denver, gives Seattle something the defense has needed.

Report: Marquise Goodwin agrees to terms with Seahawks

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Marquise Goodwin, Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports.

NFC West News

Rams News: Sean McVay cameos in a Hollywood Trailer - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 5/22/22

'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kupp jokingly reacted on Twitter to a recent viral Twitter video comparing it to Stafford.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's Biggest Weaknesses - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's biggest weaknesses.

Deebo Samuel contract news: Why former South Carolina star is headed for 'massive extension' with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel is in line for a large contract extension as he enters the final year of his four-year, $7.2 million rookie contract in 2022. But the situation is not without drama as Samuel has eyes on a big pay day, whether it is with the 49ers, or elsewhere.

NFL Network's Frelund leaves Cardinals off list of top NFL offenses

The Arizona Cardinals have not had a top-10 scoring offense since head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray arrived in 2019.

Around The NFL

Why New England Patriots' selection of QB Bailey Zappe is lauded by former NFL GM - New England Patriots- ESPN

Randy Mueller, who ranked Zappe as the second-best QB in the 2022 draft, says the fourth-round pick "anticipates and processes" like a veteran.

Indianapolis Colts hope Michael Pittman Jr., rookie Alec Pierce can be next great WR duo - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

It's been more than a decade since the Colts had a pair of pass-catchers top 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

FMIA: 2022 NFL Power Rankings - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins with his annual NFL Power Rankings, with the Bills and Chargers leading the way. Plus more notes.

Report: NFL owners 'counting votes' on Dan Snyder ouster - National Football Post

The string of negative headlines surrounding the Washington Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder is having a cumulative effect on Snyder’s standing with other NFL owners, USA Today reported.

Joe Burrow reveals how his cigar celebration nearly got him arrested

Joe Burrow revealed how his victory cigar celebration nearly got him in trouble after his national title win at LSU.

PFF rates Xavien Howard as best press cornerback in the NFL

Since being selected with pick No. 38 in the 2016 NFL draft out of Baylor, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been one of the best in the league at his position.