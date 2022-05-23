PFF names DK Metcalf one of Top 10 under 25 NFL players

As the offseason debate about whether or not the Seattle Seahawks should sign fourth year wide receiver DK Metcalf to a contract extension at market rate continues among fans, the offseason continues ahead towards the Week 1. Week 1 should be extremely fun, as it brings a primetime showdown between the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks and the Russell Wilson-having Denver Broncos on the season opening edition of Monday Night Football. That will be the first meaningful opportunity for fans to see the team on the field in the post-Wilson era, with the remaining players set to step into the leadership void.

The biggest name for the Seahawks on offense is, of course, Metcalf, whose production through his first three seasons in the NFL sits among the top for a receiver in league history, and that production has landed him on a list of the best players who have yet to turn 25.

Youngsters Metcalf (will be 25 in December) and Nick Bosa (will turn 25 in October) give the NFC West bookends on the list, and who have the potential to be high level performers for several more seasons to comes. In addition, Seattle fans will have a chance to see several of the other players on the list during the 2022 season, including:

Justin Herbert (turns 25 next March): Week 7

Tristan Wirfs (won’t turn 25 until after the 2023 regular season): Week 10

A.J. Terrell (will turn 25 during the 2023 season): Week 3

So, as the Seahawks set forth on a youth movement with their retooled, not rebuilt, roster in 2022, Seattle fans will get a chance to see some of the other top, young players in the league this year.