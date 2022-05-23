Injury Update: Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny miss start of OTAs with health issues

Monday the Seattle Seahawks took to the practice field for the start of Phase III of the offseason program, better known to fans as OTAs, in preparation for the 2022 season. Fans of the team, of course, are likely most interested in how the quarterback competition is shaping up between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and both were on the field showing what they could do in the new system against air Monday.

However, there were a couple of noticeable absences for the offense, with neither Chris Carson nor Rashaad Penny participating in the first day of OTAs.

Typically a six month follow up to check the healing process after the type of disc fusion surgery Carson had. (Carson had surgery sometime in late November or the first half of December) https://t.co/cIZm16HMtL — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) May 23, 2022

Carson, of course, is recovering from disc-fusion surgery late last fall, and a six-month follow up for such a procedure is typically part for the course. So, no big surprise on that matter, and the information the Seahawks are awaiting should give a pretty good indication of whether or not the team can expect to see Carson on the field in the fall.

As for the presumed starter, Penny was held out in order to rest a hamstring injury.

Carroll says Rashaad Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 23, 2022

Hamstring injuries are nothing new for Penny, as he missed multiple games due to hamstring injuries in each of the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Hopefully the move to hold him out of practice is more precautionary than anything else, as he showed down the stretch during the 2021 season that he can perform in Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson’s system. At this point, with knowledge of and experience in the system there’s no need for Penny to push through, as resting him not only works to get him fully healthy for the regular season, it gives Ken Walker III and the other backs on the roster more practice reps.