Injury Update: Majority of Seahawks secondary still recovering from surgery

The Seattle Seahawks hit the practice field for the first on field team work of the offseason as OTAs got underway. For many fans that meant seeing their favorite players for their favorite team start the new post-Russell Wilson and post-Bobby Wagner era of Seahawks football.

Attention was, of course, focused on the competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock for who will be under center delivering passes to Seattle receivers this season. However, on the other side of the ball it’s a new era as well, with the defense set to adopt a new style of coverage that will require members of the secondary to learn new assignments, so offseason practice time will be vital in terms of performing when the regular season arrives in Week 1.

Unfortunately, though, for the Seahawks, a good chunk of the presumed starters in the secondary remain unable to practice following surgery.

Notes from Pete Carroll after the Seahawks’ first OTA: DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Tre Brown aren’t able to practice yet post-surgery ... Should know more on Chris Carson’s status this week ... Jordyn Brooks taking over for Bobby Wagner as the defensive signal-caller. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 23, 2022

Jamal Adams and Tre Brown both had surgery during the season. Adams to rebuild a a shoulder and Brown to address a knee issue that had bothered him for several years back to his college days. Quandre Diggs, as fans well know, suffered a gruesome injury in the final minutes of the Week 18 season finale against the Arizona Cardinals from which he is still working back.

In addition to those three, rookie fifth rounder Tariq Woolen was a limited participant Monday as he continued to slowly work his way back from a minor injury that limited his participation in rookie minicamp earlier in May. That said, Woolen is expected to be a full participant on Wednesday according to Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll says Tariq Woolen will cut it loose on Wednesday, "ran well" today. He participated in part of session. pic.twitter.com/IungYaSGRO — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 23, 2022

Obviously, there’s still plenty of time before the start of the season in September, so it’s better for the team to go ahead and let its key players rest up in order to be healthy when it truly matters.