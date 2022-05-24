Pre-Snap Reads 5/24: Geno Smith has early edge at OTAs

#np Tipping Pitches podcast

Seahawks News

Seahawks Kickstart QB Competition Amid 'Fake Football' at OTAs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For the first time, Drew Lock and Geno Smith took reps under center against a defense in Seattle's initial OTA practice. But if anyone hopes for clarity on who will start in Week 1 to come out of these sessions, they will likely be very disappointed.

Seahawks OTA takeaways: Geno Smith has early edge in quarterback race - The Athletic

Pete Carroll called May's optional practices "fake football," but Monday's workout begins to set the stage for what's to come this summer.

Monday Round-Up: Gregg Rosenthal Believes Seahawks Are Underrated In NFC West

The Around The NFL Editor projected starting lineups for the division, and sees reasons for optimism in Seattle.

Seahawks need to turn Jamal Adams deal into a success in 2022 - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB Jake Heaps explains what the Seahawks need to do with Jamal Adams to make their investment in the All-Pro safety a success.

With Seahawks betting on youth, LBs face steepest learning curve - Seattle Sports

The one position in the Seahawks' defense that hasn't added much is linebacker, even with Bobby Wagner's departure after being cut.

What we learned on the first day of Seahawks' OTAs

Team learning more on Carson while Penny nurses hamstring issue Seattle didn’t have either of its top two veteran running backs on the field for Monday’s OTA.

NFC West News

NFC West updates: Holdouts for Aaron Donald, Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel?

Seaside Joe 1174: What are your current divisional expectations?

Aaron Donald Not at Los Angeles Rams OTAs: 'Dialogue's Good'- Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay offered an update on Donald's contract situation on the first day of OTAs.

HBO’s Hard Knocks to follow Arizona Cardinals on ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

HBO’s docuseries will follow the Cardinals during the 2022 season

Five Takeaways From the Arizona Cardinals First Day of OTAs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their OTAs on Monday. Here are five takeaways from the first day.

James the Dentist: Budda Baker Tells Story of his Anonymous Night at the Bar - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Budda Baker told the media that he hung out at a bar Saturday night in anonymity with the alias "James."

The Bright Side to Deebo Samuel Skipping 49ers OTAs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel skipping 49ers OTAs may seem like a bummer, but there is actually bright side to it that acts as the best scenario.

49ers News: The Trey Lance era begins this week - Niners Nation

Trey Lance can prove doubters wrong at 49ers OTAs this week

Chris Simms: Trey Lance is what’s best for the 49ers when it’s all said and done - Niners Nation

NBC’s Chris Simms joined Niners Nation to break down Trey Lance

Around The NFL

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett rightfully has a chance to start, but it’s up to him - The Athletic

Make no mistake about it: If Pickett falls behind, Mike Tomlin isn't about to wait for him. The rookie must show he can keep up.

4 potential training camp cap casualties, trade assets in the AFC North - Turf Show Times

Could any of these players make their way to the LA Rams?

Philadelphia Eagles' odds soaring after James Bradberry, A.J. Brown additions - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

The buzz around the Eagles is growing after a series of notable offseason moves which could make them legitimate NFC East contenders.

Cleveland Browns banking WR David Bell can be their new Jarvis Landry - Cleveland Browns- ESPN

Provided they don’t trade for another veteran this summer, the Browns are betting Bell can step into Landry's role out of the slot.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on return to Seattle: 'It's gotta be non-emotional'

When Russell Wilson debuts with the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will do so against this old team on his old homefield. He's looking to play the game as "non-emotional" as possible.

Most complete teams heading into 2022 NFL season: Buccaneers, Chargers at the top

The Buffalo Bills added more firepower this offseason, but where do they land in Marc Ross' ranking of the most complete rosters in the NFL? Check out his top five groups entering the 2022 season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

Veteran tight end Tyler Kroft has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent.

Justin Fields offers telling quote about Bears' culture

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a notable admission about the team's culture last season.

NFL OTAs tracker: Deebo Samuel, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray will reportedly be absent

We've reached everyone's (or no one's) favorite time in the NFL offseason calendar: optional team activities! While they are technically optional, as the name indicates, players often use OTAs as a tool to communicate their dissatisfaction with the team, or even as leverage in contract disputes.

Report: Terry McLaurin has not attended Commanders’ workouts since before draft

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin wants a long-term deal. He was attending the team’s voluntary offseason workouts when they began April 18 but not participating in on-field work.

Chargers OTA observations: Justin Herbert feels 'miles ahead'; defense beefed up

The Chargers moved into the next phase of their offseason program Monday with players working on the field in shorts and helmets.