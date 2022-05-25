Pre-Snap Reads 5/25: Seahawks rookies making strong first impression on Carroll at OTAs

Seahawks News

Ken Walker the four-touchdown debut at Michigan State

Seaside Joe 1175: New college, same elite college running back

Rookie Class Making Strong First Impression on Pete Carroll, Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While few true football activities happen on practice fields in May, OTAs remain a key component of an NFL offseason, especially for incoming rookies. Less than a month after being drafted, Seattle's latest crop of first-year players has gotten off to an encouraging start.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Partner With One Love Foundation For Move For Love Walk

The Seahawks continued their long-standing support of the One Love Foundation at a recent event at Lumen Field.

Sean Desai A Coach Who “Checks All The Boxes”

Seahawks associate head coach-defense Sean Desai is making a strong impression in his first few months on the job.

Big Seahawks Questions: Who will be No. 3 in receiving yards? - Seattle Sports

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus joined Mike Salk to answer some rapid-fire Seahawks questions, including two big ones on offense.

The Seahawks up for sale ‘soon’? NFL source tells TNT ‘no indications’ of that. So far.

The Seahawks, for sale?

Marshawn Lynch shares his reaction to infamous Super Bowl 49 goal line call

The Seahawks won the previous Super Bowl by 35 points, dominating what was arguably the greatest offense of all time in one of the most embarrassing championship beatdowns ever. Too bad most people seem to forget about that based on what happened the next year.

NFC West News

OTAs Watch: 5 Most Important Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As OTAs get started across the NFL, here is a look at five Rams players to keep an eye on.

Painted into a Corner - Turf Show Times

If Aaron Donald and the Rams are at loggerheads over a new contract, there is a danger that no matter how the situation gets resolved, it could end badly for the team. Here are some items to...

3 biggest things the Rams can improve upon in 2022 - Turf Show Times

Where do the world champions need to get better?

NFC West Poker Chip Assessments for Defensive Starters —- Will Cards Raise the Ante? - Revenge of the Birds

What stands out amongst Mike Clay’s unit rankings is how high he is on the Cardinals’ linebackers and how low he is on the Cardinals’ CBs.

Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz Sports New Hairdo At OTAs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Zach Ertz is taking part in his first OTAs with the Arizona Cardinals. No better time to unveil a new haircut.

The Good and Not So Good from Week 1 of 49ers OTAs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good and the not so good from the first week of San Francisco 49ers OTAs.

49ers’ Trey Lance is looser, livelier as he takes center stage at the start of OTAs - The Athletic

Jimmy Garoppolo's absence this spring seems to have given Lance, guarded or out of the spotlight as a rookie, more leeway to be himself.

49ers News: Was Dee Ford worth the price? - Niners Nation

Was Dee Ford worth what the 49ers paid him in three years?

Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded but admits it's "not a guarantee" - ProFootballTalk

The 49ers were close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery on his right shoulder. Garoppolo remains on their roster, due to make $25 million as a backup to Trey Lance.

Around The NFL

Washington Commanders envision Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr. leading rugged backfield

Coach Ron Rivera, who had success with two quality backs in his Panthers days, hopes to lean on another dominant duo this season.

Move The Sticks Podcasts: Miami Heat's culture & 5th-year options declined

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, the team announced Tuesday.

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among players poised to cash in

What kind of money will Lamar Jackson command when he's ready to sign a long-term deal? Will Nick Bosa's next payday eclipse his brother's mega deal? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects who will earn the big-money contracts of tomorrow at each position.

Panthers: Christian McCaffrey unlikely to play in preseason - National Football Post

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey likely won’t play in any preseason games to try to keep him healthy for the 2022 season, coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday.

Chad Johnson suggests 1 way to improve the Pro Bowl

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson had an interesting idea regarding how to improve the Pro Bowl in its current format.

The NFL called Brian Flores' lawsuit 'without merit.' Its actions since suggest the opposite

I am not now, nor have I ever been, a lawyer. No interest.

But I do have a love for words and language, so I'm sure I know what the phrase "without merit" means.

Roger Goodell: NFL 'nearing the end' of Deshaun Watson investigation

The NFL’s Deshaun Watson investigation is officially in the home stretch.

Jags land near bottom of Peter King’s power rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a rough 2021 season under first-year coach Urban Meyer and it was such a disaster he didn’t make it through a whole season. The team ended up going 3-14 along the way, which was the league’s worst record.