Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 25: Matty Brown

Our Positional Breakdown series continues with the brilliant and studious Matty Brown, who gave us a full hour of high-level conversation about
*Seattle’s evolving offensive and defensive schemes
*The roles DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett may play with a new QB
*The importance of Dee Eskridge
*How the secondary will look under Clint Hurtt and Sean Desai
*And why the Seahawks defense may be much better than you think
A thoroughly enjoyable and educational episode:
