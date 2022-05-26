Pre-Snap Reads 5/26: L.J. Collier getting reps exclusively at defensive tackle

Seahawks News

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett's Feature On Black Wall Street Wins Emmy Award

The Seahawks wide receiver helped tell the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre, as well as its long-term impact on his hometown.

Will anyone else compete against Drew Lock, Geno Smith?

Seaside Joe 1176: Assessing 4 other options to start at quarterback for the Seahawks

Playing Defensive Tackle Exclusively, L.J. Collier 'Flexing His Muscles' in Seahawks' New Scheme - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seeking to rebound from a lost 2021 season playing inside full-time, a bigger, stronger Collier must make the most of what could be his final opportunity to impress in Seattle.

Aside From Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks' Offense Appears Set For 2022 Slate - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Swinging big for a veteran quarterback this summer is still not out of the cards for the Seahawks, but it appears highly unlikely that any other noteworthy additions will be made on offense from here on out.

Seahawks Mourn The Loss of John Thompson

The Seahawks organization is mourning the loss of their first general manager, who passed away earlier this week.

Alonzo Highsmith leaving Seattle Seahawks for University of Miami football role, source says

Seahawks scouting executive Alonzo Highsmith is returning to his alma mater to be Miami's general manager of football operations, a source confirmed.

Heaps: Why Seahawks' Geno Smith is so key for QB competition - Seattle Sports

The fact that the Seahawks have a QB who knows the system in Geno Smith is critical for the QB competition as a whole, Jake Heaps explains.

Seattle Seahawks named most innovative NFL team in 2022, report says

A new report named the Seattle Seahawks the most innovative team in the National Football League (NFL), according to Sports Innovation Labs.

Seahawks hoping for breakout years from WR Dee Eskridge and DE L.J. Collier

As excited as the Seahawks are about the prospects of their nine-man rookie class to help get them back in the postseason in 2022, just as critical will be the contributions they get from some of their previous drafts.

NFC West News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Denies 'Painful' St. Louis Rams, Stan Kroenke Relocation to Los Angeles Was Kept Hidden - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"There are no plans, to my knowledge, of a stadium development," Goodell said prior to the Super Bowl in 2014

PFF Projects big contract extension for Kyler Murray - Revenge of the Birds

While the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray continue to discuss the likely upcoming contract extension for the young quarterback, PFF has projected what they believe that contract would look like.

Steve Keim on Kyler Murray Contract Negotiations: "He is Our future" - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he shed some light on the current contract negotiations with Kyler Murray.

49ers Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek Explains Why He Loves Drake Jackson - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach explained recently why he loves second-round pick Drake Jackson.

The Shanaplan: Multiple 49ers players have shown support for Javon Kinlaw - Niners Nation

It might not seem like much, but vocal support for Kinlaw could be a big deal for him

Around The NFL

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh - Lamar Jackson can speak for self on OTA absence

Lamar Jackson isn't at the Ravens' voluntary organized activities, but coach John Harbaugh said he'll let the quarterback "speak for himself" on his absence.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Cordell Volson could be the final piece to Joe Burrow's offensive line - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

Volson, Cincinnati's fourth-round pick out of North Dakota State, has an outside shot at winning the left guard job on the revamped O-line.

Jacksonville Jaguars roster roundup: More weapons for QB Trevor Lawrence, questions at safety - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

The Jaguars got their young QB some help and added upside at linebacker, but questions linger in the secondary.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Jake Ciely (AKA hype train or smokescreen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

NFL's most underappreciated players: Hunter Renfrow, Chuck Clark among AFC picks

The Raiders had a busy offseason -- but don't overlook Hunter Renfrow. Cynthia Frelund identifies the most underappreciated player on each AFC team.

Frank Reich on Matt Ryan: I knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane - ProFootballTalk

Colts head coach Frank Reich is getting his first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan on the practice field, and he’s blown away at just how good a passer Ryan is.

Report: NFL preparing to launch streaming service in July - National Football Post

The NFL will soon be exploring yet another revenue stream, as the league is set to launch its own streaming service in July, per a report Wednesday from Sports Business Journal.

Ex-Heisman Trophy winner officially changes his name

Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams has changed his name to Errick Miron, which is his wife's last name.

Reacting to Uvalde, Kaepernick's Raider workout, fixing the Pro Bowl & 20 minutes with George Kittle

We open this week's podcast with heavy hearts after the tragic massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young and do their best to wrap their minds around another senseless mass shooting in America.