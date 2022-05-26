Alonzo Highsmith leaves Seahawks for position at University of Miami

Former NFL running back Alonzo Highsmith is heading back to his alma mater.

Highsmith, who’s held the title of senior executive advisor to the general manager while with the Seattle Seahawks over the past two seasons, has accepted a position at the University of Miami as an assistant in the Hurricanes’ athletic department.

In his playing days in the heyday of The U, Highsmith was a national champion in the 1983 season and at the time he was the program’s second all-time leading rusher and fifth in all-purpose yards. Highsmith was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. The Houston Oilers selected Highsmith 3rd overall in the 1987 NFL Draft, and he played six seasons with three teams.

Over the past decade, the 57-year-old Highsmith has worked in front offices for the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns (as seen in the photo above), and most recently the Seahawks.

All the best to Highsmith as he leaves the Seahawks for the college ranks, and looks to help turn one of college football’s great powerhouses of yesteryear into a formidable team once more.