Casual Friday: Where in the world is Field Gulls? (2022 edition)

It’s back!

Over the past two offseasons I’ve done a Casual Friday open thread to take us into preseason, to resounding success. It relaxes everyone and we all get to just have a chat about non-football things. This year it starts a little earlier to take us into the start of training camp.

Once again, the first topic is “Where the hell is everybody?”

We’re all Seattle Seahawks fans and our base has expanded into one of the league’s largest. When the team travels to Munich to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it will officially be a road game, but I bet Allianz Arena will have plenty of Seahawks fans there.

You don’t have to be heavily detailed as to where you are right now (e.g. you live in Western Washington but don’t specify which city) but feel free to chime in and we can get a clearer picture of just how much we span the country and the world.

I’m still based in the Portland Metro Area (Oregon, not Maine) and have been for going on five years.

Chat away on this holiday weekend!