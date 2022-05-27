Pre-Snap Reads 5/27: Tyler Lockett wins Seattle Sports Star of the Year award

RIP Ray Liotta.

Seahawks News

4 things that "Running backs don't matter" ignored in 2021

Seaside Joe 1177: What's between the cherries that Analytics leaves behind every time they go picking?

Tyler Lockett Wins Seattle Sports Star of The Year

The Seahawks wide receiver was presented with the prestigious award at tonight’s awards show in downtown Seattle.

Big Seahawks Questions: Who will lead in sacks, secondary concerns - Seattle Sports

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus joined Mike Salk to answer some quick Seahawks questions, including important ones about the defense.

Chills, Tears And Lots Of Laughs In Debut Episode Of “The Sound Of The Seahawks”

The first episode of the new Seahawks docuseries aired on Wednesday, and there was plenty for fans to sink their teeth into.

NFC West News

49ers mailbag: On Trey Lance’s windup and which rookies will play most in 2022 - The Athletic

Among the questions this week: Who's the leader for the starting strong safety spot and how were the offensive lines composed in OTAs?

49ers rally against reporter who antagonized Javon Kinlaw - ProFootballTalk

Arizona Cardinals three top players per PFF tell a story - Revenge of the Birds

ESPN's Barnwell: Arizona Cardinals had one of NFL's worst offseasons

ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes the Arizona Cardinals had the third-worst offseason out of the 32 teams in the NFL so far.

Rams waive undrafted rookie Dion Novil

The Rams waived undrafted rookie Dion Novil, who was a productive player at North Texas

As new Rams train, staff also starts new era in NFL program - Los Angeles Times

Thomas Brown and Rams executive Ray Farmer were among those who participated in the NFL’s inaugural “Coach and Front Office Accelerator” in Atlanta.

Around the NFL

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

NFL's most underappreciated players: DK Metcalf, David Montgomery among NFC picks

Cynthia Frelund combs through NFC rosters and uses her context-based models to spotlight one overlooked standout on each team.

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas (ankle) 'not ready yet,' expects Saints WR to be ready for training camp

Saints star receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with ankle injuries, is still unable to participate in practice. Will he be ready by late July?

CFLPA ratifies new CBA with CFL

The CFL Players' Association has ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League.

Jameis Winston says "everything is going great" in his return from knee injury - ProFootballTalk

Predicting Baker Mayfield's Future | Football Outsiders

Wanna know how Baker Mayfield's tenure with the Cleveland Browns ends? What happens next for him? Walkthrough has seen the future. It's not pretty.

Every NFL team's top-three players entering the 2022 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Ben Linsey reveals the three-best players from all 32 NFL teams, which includes DK Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks.