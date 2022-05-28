The Social Club: The best performance you’ve ever seen from a Seahawks player

We’ve got a holiday weekend edition of The Social Club, where we ask questions about the Seattle Seahawks and you give your answers on social media and eventually in the comments section.

This week is a more uplifting one than remembering the worst Seahawks games we’ve ever seen. We’re talking about the greatest Seahawks individual performances in franchise history. I’m talking about Russell Wilson’s five touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, or Shaun Alexander’s 266-yard demolition of the Oakland Raiders, or Kam Chancellor’s performance in the Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos, or really anything you want! I didn’t create parameters other than “individual performance” and not the entire team.

There were a lot of great answers and a wide variety of them, too! Let’s go!

Leon Washington vs Chargers 2010 https://t.co/OmvWl7ZG4J — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) May 25, 2022

Kam Chancellor. 2014 NFC Divisional round vs Carolina. Don't let anyone tell you 1 defensive player can't take over a game. https://t.co/3XwWe4Gu05 — Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) May 25, 2022

Thomas Rawls running through and over the 49ers as a rookie.



Chris Clemons sacking Aaron Rodgers four times in Fail Mary game. https://t.co/y3D0lAvvj5 — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 25, 2022

Since I’ve been covering the team:



• Russ vs Texans 2017. Unreal.

• Bobby vs SF 2018 (at home). Bobby’s impact was crazy: 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 pick-6.



Underrated one from LOB era: Sherm vs AB in 2015. Sherm put shackles on at a time AB was *cookin* the league https://t.co/rt68pwn6XX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 25, 2022

Matt Hasselbeck threw 5 teeders with no picks (but did lose a fumble) in the horror-show blown lead in Baltimore back in 2003.



A game that ended 44-41 was 0-0 after the first quarter, by the way! https://t.co/tQwAbUffJP — Licensed Professional Content Engineer (@MikeAllSawyer) May 25, 2022

Walter Jones on 9/18/05. Hard to quantify with statistics, but he absolutely sonned Patrick Kerney for 4 quarters.



Watch him on the first two play of this highlight reel...https://t.co/qfeLfJPnp2 — David Banuelos (@banderhoos) May 26, 2022

Might not be my capital-F "Favorite," but I think Matt Hasselbeck in the Beast Quake game played lights out. He was down 10 twice and didn't waiver. One INT on a dropped pass, but he was dropping dimes. 4tds on beautiful passes. — James Kozanitis (@JamKozy) May 25, 2022

Shaun Alexanders 5 TDS in the first half against Minnesota. — Bor Retser (@MNSeahawkFan) May 25, 2022

I was at SA's 266 and his 5TD first half vs. Minny. Lynch will always be my favorite 'Hawk ever, but man SA was really something special to watch for a few seasons. He regularly made extraordinary stuff look effortless. — jteckmann (@jteckmann) May 25, 2022

Steve Largent vs the Lions in the 3rd replacement game of the 1987 season. Him and Jeff Kemp put on a clinic against the lions replacement players. Really showed the difference between nfl players and borderline nfl players. — Eric (@tweetsareduuumb) May 25, 2022

DK @ SF '20, 12 catches on 15 targets, 161y/2td including the one 15 seconds into this where it was like playing Madden on easy modehttps://t.co/jSO9E64rWl — David Pearl (@dajpearl) May 25, 2022

Lofa getting 3 INTs against the Eagles was the original Philly Special — derek (@tweetdecider) May 25, 2022

Russell in the 41-38 win over Houston in ‘17, where he somehow ended the game with more yards of offense than the team as a whole did — Sean Gleaves (@polkablues) May 25, 2022

in the same vein as russ’ 5 TDs against pittsburgh doug put on an absolute clinic in that game — Alec C (@alec_c2001) May 25, 2022

Chris Clemons 4 sacks against Green Bay in 2012 — Steve Ludwig (@stevejludwig) May 25, 2022

DK going for 160 yards and a TD in the wildcard round against the Eagles in his rookie season pic.twitter.com/Ks7kEYYHkV — Victor IV (@victor_ao4) May 25, 2022

Clowney vs the 49ers in Week 10 2019. Singlehandedly kept us in the game long enough for OT and some Seahawks magic to kick in. — Joshua Whittenberg (@Jwhittenberg25) May 25, 2022

Wagner In that 6-6 tie. The whole defense played the single greatest defensive effort I’ve witnessed, and Wagner was the heartbeat of it. — sun town (@Suntown196) May 25, 2022

Has to be Kam Chancellor in the Super Bowl. The most dominant safety performance ever.



Special mention to Paul Richardson Jr vs Detroit in the 2016 Wild Card Round — Charlie Wilson (@charliereachplc) May 25, 2022

Shaun Alexander 5 TD’s in the first half. 241 total yards. I was sitting in the south end zone seats. 80 yard screen TD came right at us. — Richard Wolfe (@Wolfe_RJ) May 26, 2022

Bobby's 2018 Week 13 Game was fucking nuts:



12 Tackles

1 Tackle For Loss

1 Sack

2 Passed Defensed

2 QB Hits

1 Forced Fumble

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Interception

1 TD (99 yard return) — don't pay rbs, don't draft qbs (@wrongopinionman) May 26, 2022

I though Kam played even better in the 2014 divisional game vs the Panthers.



Bobby in the 6-6 tie is also one of the best defensive games I’ve ever seen. — sportsball enthusiast (@Luke_hawks) May 25, 2022

Marshawn Lynch against the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. His stats don't tell the whole story, the Ravens were the number one defense in DVOA (top five in weighted DVOA), and Lynch did this to Ray Lewis. https://t.co/N8iz9FS3CL pic.twitter.com/Tf6X5R41bO — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) May 26, 2022

I like Stan’s the best just because of the GIF. Ray Lewis was breakdancing in the middle of the game.

Discuss away! Let’s reminisce about great Seahawks football and great performances by Seahawks players.