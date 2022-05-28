Pre-Snap Reads 5/28: Tyler Lockett remains underrated

s/o to You! Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

ESPN ranks Seahawks as having the worst NFL offseason

Regular Joes: In which Bill Barnwell cherry picks as well as the rest of them to build a tired argument against the Seahawks offseason

Tyler Lockett's 2021 season - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1178: How much will Lockett's impact be affected by the Russell Wilson trade?

Despite Accolades, Seahawks Star Tyler Lockett Remains Underrated Among NFL's Best Receivers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Not one to concern himself about individual recognition, Lockett's lack of on-field awards over the years provides further evidence he continues to be an overlooked, underappreciated superstar on the national level.

Forgotten Seahawks: Would Michael Boulware Have Been More Successful in Modern NFL? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2004 and picking off a pass in Super Bowl XL, Boulware's career wound up being a short one as a safety in the NFL. In a different era, would he have lasted longer playing a different position?

PHOTOS: Seahawks Compete In Bowling Tournament

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll interrupted a team meeting for another opportunity to compete, this time in an impromptu bowling tournament.

Bumpus and Turbin break down how Seahawks' Day 3 picks fit in - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks players Michael Bumpus and Robert Turbin discussed Seattle's five Day 3 draft picks and what they expect from them.

Huard: How Drew Lock impacts Seahawks' timeline to add Baker Mayfield - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need to get a closer look at Drew Lock before making any move for Baker Mayfield, Brock Huard said Thursday morning.

NFC West News

Top 3 Los Angeles Rams: Does QB Matthew Stafford Make The Cut? - Pro Football Focus - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

PFF revealed its list for the three-best players for all 32 teams and included the usual suspects for the Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald Rams holdout: What should LA pay him on next contract? - Turf Show Times

Amid rumors that he could holdout for more money, what should the NFL’s highest-paid DT ask for?

49ers news: Where Trey Lance needs to improve this season - Niners Nation

49ers QB Trey Lance must improve against the blitz in 2022

49ers News: Mina Kimes says Trey Lance could unlock George Kittle - Niners Nation

ESPN’s Mina Kimes says Trey Lance’s playmaking could take George Kittle’s game to the next level

Why San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn Loves Ty Davis-Price - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn recently explained why he loves rookie running back Ty Davis-Price.

Arizona Cardinals Contract Details for Seven of Eight Draft Choices - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

All eight draft picks have signed, but the details aren’t known yet for linebacker Cameron Thomas, who signed earlier this week.

Red Rain: Who is Most to Blame for Kyler’s Contract Drama? - Revenge of the Birds

Whom do you hold most accountable for the Kyler Murray off-season drama? What say you, fans?

Markus Golden one of NFC’s most underappreciated player - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t replace Chandler Jones this offseason and that has been something fans and pundits alike have scoffed at.

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

Around The NFL

2023 NFL Draft: USC’s Jordan Addison among Pac-12’s most intriguing prospects - The Athletic

West Coast football might be an afterthought for some, but the 2022 NFL Draft featured 25 picks from the Pac-12, including four in Round 1.

Ex-Canes great Alonzo Highsmith eager to help create ‘sense of urgency’ at Miami and be ‘another set of eyes for Mario’ - The Athletic

Highsmith, a former NFL personnel executive with the Packers, Browns and Seahawks, said the timing was right for GM role with Hurricanes.

Why coach Kevin O'Connell is confident Irv Smith Jr. will be a 'big part' of what Vikings do in '22 - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Smith was poised to play a big role before a knee injury during the 2021 preseason, and he's working to regain his health and realize his potential.

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota﻿ spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

Jerry Jones says CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over Amari Cooper as a No. 1 receiver - ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason, leaving no question that CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas.

Jackson action? Ravens sign QB Brett Hundley - National Football Post

Brett Hundley signed with the Baltimore Ravens and joined the voluntary organized team activities, a portion of the offseason program that starter Lamar Jackson is not attending.

Baker Mayfield actually praised by notable Browns teammate

Baker Mayfield was praised by a notable Cleveland Browns player - his former teammate Nick Chubb is still a fan and friend.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith says 'both sides' are to blame in gun reform impasse. That doesn't add up

Not many people have a platform like that of an NFL head coach. They regularly speak in front of reporters and television crews to offer their thoughts and feelings on the subjects of the day. Most of the time they talk about football. But sometimes, real-world events come to light that need to be addressed.

Why do sports figures care more about gun safety than elected officials?

It is a combination of frightening and enraging that some of the coaches, athletes and professional sports teams in this country care more about the safety and well-being of their fellow human beings than the elected leaders who are ostensibly paid to craft policy that protects and promotes the well-being of the citizenry that voted them into office.

NFL.com says it’s time to hop on the Trevor Lawrence bandwagon

Last season was one Jacksonville Jaguars fans want to put behind them despite going into things with a positive outlook. One reason for that was the fact that the team finally was able to grab an elite prospect at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who could take the team to new heights with the right pieces around him.