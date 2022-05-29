Pre-Snap Reads 5/29: DK Metcalf is underappreciated

Seahawks News

Top 5 Games of New Seahawks QB Drew Lock's Career Thus Far - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Drew Lock is set to compete for the starting quarterback spot for the Seahawks. What are some of his best performances thus far in his NFL career?

Seen and heard from 87th annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards - Seattle Sports

Check out what many Seattle sports legends had to say to Stacy Rost and Maura Dooley during the 87th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf named one of NFL’s most underappreciated players

Wide receivers around the league have been landing big paydays lately, but for now, Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf ranks among the NFL’s most underappreciated players.

NFC West News

How does Keaontay Ingram fit in Arizona? - Revenge of the Birds

Chase Edmonds left in free agency. The Cardinals used a late draft pick to add reinforcements at running back.

Rams defense ranked No. 1 in NFL heading into 2022 season

Heading into the 2022 season, FOX Sports ranked the Rams defense as the best in the NFL

Rams Cooper Kupp Almost Got Throat Slammed By Khalil Mack - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Cooper Kupp is one of the better blocking wide receivers in the NFL, and he shared a story of the time he lost a blocking battle to the Chargers' Khalil Mack

How Kyle Shanahan Formulates 49ers' Offensive Playbook - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan gave an insightful look into how he creates plays for the 49ers' offense.

Jeff Wilson Jr. injury status leads to fight before Reds-Giants baseball game

There was a brief skirmish before Friday night’s baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. It turns out the scuffle centered around a fantasy football dispute involving 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Around The NFL

New Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan says new job is 'a dream come true'

Omar Khan says he is excited to be the Steelers' new general manager after over two decades within the organization.

Matt Ryan, Nick Foles bring QB stability Indianapolis Colts have desired for years - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Colts hope the veteran leadership they found in offseason additions Ryan and Foles will get them over the hump in 2022.

Will face time with NFL owners result in minority employees filling top-tier jobs at higher rates? — Andscape

ICYMI: It only took a few minutes for Morocco Brown, director of college scouting for the Indianapolis Colts, to realize he could benefit from the NFL’s new program intended to accelerate the rise of qualified minority employees in coaching and front-office management.

Mariota 'hungry' to start, but happy to mentor Ridder

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

Jaguars GM reveals biggest change in Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke cited a key improvement he has seen in quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

Texans fans should hop on the OC Pep Hamilton bandwagon

Houston Texans fans haven’t had much to cheer for over the past two seasons. However, they may finally have a cause to back enthusiastically, even if the team is still going through growing pains.

Offseason Wrap-Up: Recap of QB Changes

Arguably the most important player in football is the quarterback and this offseason has not left the position unscathed. A change at quarterback means ripple effects across the entire team with significant impacts on surrounding fantasy assets.