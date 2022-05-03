Pre-Snap Reads 5/3: DK Metcalf optimistic about signing extension with Seahawks

Seahawks News

10 plays by Grayson McCall: The start of something special

Seaside Joe 1153: The countdown to McCall's NFL career hits the one-year-away mark.

Seahawks 2022 Draft Class Superlatives - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Seattle's 2021 draft class taking shape, which player has the best chance to start right away? Who will be the biggest surprise? Who will be the preseason breakout star? The All Seahawks writing staff shares their predictions via superlatives.

Seahawks depth chart projection: How the new draft picks affect the roster - The Athletic

What to expect from first-round pick Charles Cross, second-rounder Kenneth Walker III and seven other rookies as they battle for position.

2022 NFL Draft Seahawks' Pick Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant Gets The Call From The Draft Room at Pick 109 Overall

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll call Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant before selecting him at No. 109 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on extension talks: 'We're going to get something done'

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf, who recently started running again following foot surgery, is optimistic about the Seahawks and he will work out a deal on an extension.

Seahawks Draft: Bumpus breaks down CBs Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen - Seattle Sports

In a new video, Seahawks analyst and former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus details why he likes Seattle's two cornerback selections in the draft.

Why Seahawks draft, especially RB Walker, is Huard's favorite since 2010 - Seattle Sports

FOX Sports football analyst Brock Huard explains what made the 2022 NFL Draft for the Seattle Seahawks such a success in his mind.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks 'really happy' with current QBs on roster | Professional Sports | wenatcheeworld.com

The third day of the NFL draft reiterated a statement the Seahawks made on the first two, they are more than OK with their current quarterback room.

DK Metcalf out of walking boot and back running

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t have a long-term deal yet, but he does have his left foot out of a walking boot.

NFC West News

NFL Draft 'Quick-Snap' Grades: How'd Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams Earn an 'A'? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Via NFL.com, the Rams get a sterling grade for this 2022 NFL Draft. No laughing.

Rams Depth Chart: Who are winners and losers after LA drafts 8 new players? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead invested heavily in the secondary and OL.

49ers News: Deebo Samuel still wants to be traded - Niners Nation

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Deebo Samuel still wants to be traded from the 49ers.

49ers finalize UDFA class of 14 players - Niners Nation

Which one has the best chance to make the roster?

John Lynch Explains why the 49ers Didn't Address Center or Safety in the NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Center and safety were clear needs of the 49ers, but they didn't address it in the NFL draft. John Lynch explains why they didn't.

DeAndre Hopkins Responded to Six-Game Suspension. - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The NFL suspended DeAndre Hopkins after it found that the receiver violated its policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with 12 rookie free agents - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents.

Arizona Cardinals All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for PED violation - Revenge of the Birds

Maybe now we know the reason made a draft day trade for Marquise Brown, a more ready veteran wide receiver.

Even with Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals a different team without DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

With Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season, Arizona must find a way to run its offense or risk missing the playoffs entirely.

Cardinals GM addresses Kyler Murray contract situation

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim is ready for the organization to "refocus" on getting a contract done with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Draft grades for every team, from an A for Ravens to Ds for Jaguars and Saints - The Athletic

An instant assessment of every NFL team’s class from the 2022 draft.

My 10 favorite scheme and player fits from the 2022 NFL Draft: Ted’s Film Room - The Athletic

From Drake London and Desmond Ridder in Atlanta to Jordan Davis in Philadelphia and George Karlaftis in KC, eyeing potential good matches.

NFL draft 2022 - Biggest offseason questions, team needs, rookie battles and future upgrades for all 32 teams

Who will start at quarterback for the Steelers in Week 1? When will the Browns move on from Baker Mayfield? We answered 32 questions.

A.J. Brown says friend Jalen Hurts lobbied for Philadelphia Eagles to make trade happen, has 'no bad blood' with Tennessee Titans

New Eagles receiver A.J. Brown called his trade from the Titans "bittersweet" on Monday while saying he has "no bad blood" with Tennessee and looks forward to playing with good friend and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts.

From surprises to an influential smile: How Ravens nailed 2022 draft - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

The Ravens traded one of the GM's favorite players, picked someone coming off a serious injury and landed players they didn't think would be available.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Full 2022 NFL Draft recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back together to recap all the action from the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 2

Running back Mike Davis was released by the Atlanta Falcons after one year with the squad, Davis confirmed on Monday on Twitter.

Jameis Winston shares cool news via Instagram

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston received his college degree seven years after leaving Florida State.

NFL betting: Kenny Pickett isn't slated to start, but is Rookie of Year co-favorite

Voters love quarterbacks. All football awards betting analysis needs to start there.

Browns take a kicker in 4th round, highest for a kicker since Roberto Aguayo in 2016

It's always a bit tricky, figuring out when to draft a punter or kicker.

Dan Campbell on quickly making No. 2 choice: We’re not going to do the dog-and-pony show

Peter King revealed in this week’s Football Morning in America that the NFL was mad the team turned in its selection of Aidan Hutchinson so quickly. Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the league wanted the Lions to use more of their 10 minutes on the clock.

Commander in Chief: Sam Howell could be Washington’s starting QB sooner than you think

Outside of Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who went to the Steelers with the 20th overall pick, the 2022 NFL draft turned into one of those exceedingly rare exercises in which quarterbacks were not overcooked as draft prospects due to the overall value of the position.