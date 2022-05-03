This is fun: the Seattle Seahawks made three selections before any of their NFC West rivals drafted their first player this year. They took four players before the Los Angeles Rams got to pick.
You likely know the new additions to the Seahawks by now, but here’s a roundup of the draft picks from the other teams in the West.
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 2: 61st Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC
- Round 3: 93rd Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
- Round 3: 105th Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU
- Round 4: 134th Overall - OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
- Round 5: 172nd Overall - CB Samuel Womack, Toledo
- Round 6: 187th Overall - OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
- Round 6: 220th Overall - DL Kalia Davis, UCF
- Round 6: 221st Overall - DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
San Francisco rounded things off with Mr. Irrelevant himself, choosing QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State with the final pick of 2022.
Offense: 5
Defense: 4
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 3: 104th Overall - G Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
- Round 4: 142nd Overall - CB Decobie Durant, SC State
- Round 5: 164th Overall - RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
- Round 6: 211th Overall - S Quentin Lake, UCLA
- Round 6: 212th Overall - CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
- Round 7: 235th Overall - DE Daniel Hardy, Montana State
- Round 7: 253rd Overall - S Russ Yeast, Kansas State
- Round 7: 261st Overall - OT A.J. Arcuri, Michigan State
Offense: 3
Defense: 5
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 2: 55th overall - TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
- Round 3: 87th overall - DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
- Round 3: 100th overall - DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
- Round 6: 201st overall - RB Keaontay Ingram, USC
- Round 6: 215th overall - G Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
- Round 7: 244th overall - CB Christian Matthew, Valdosta State
- Round 7: 256th overall - LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State
- Round 7: 257th overall - G Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
There’s not a ton of commentary to add at this point. None of the teams had splash picks, and Arizona gave up their best pick for Marquise Brown because their big WR has been framed for drugs. As covered earlier in the week, all three teams received consensus bottom-six grades across 18 media outlets on their respective drafts.
