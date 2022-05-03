This is fun: the Seattle Seahawks made three selections before any of their NFC West rivals drafted their first player this year. They took four players before the Los Angeles Rams got to pick.

You likely know the new additions to the Seahawks by now, but here’s a roundup of the draft picks from the other teams in the West.

Round 2: 61st Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC

Round 3: 93rd Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

Round 3: 105th Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU

Round 4: 134th Overall - OL Spencer Burford, UTSA

Round 5: 172nd Overall - CB Samuel Womack, Toledo

Round 6: 187th Overall - OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

Round 6: 220th Overall - DL Kalia Davis, UCF

Round 6: 221st Overall - DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

San Francisco rounded things off with Mr. Irrelevant himself, choosing QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State with the final pick of 2022.

Offense: 5

Defense: 4

Los Angeles Rams

Round 3: 104th Overall - G Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

Round 4: 142nd Overall - CB Decobie Durant, SC State

Round 5: 164th Overall - RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Round 6: 211th Overall - S Quentin Lake, UCLA

Round 6: 212th Overall - CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Round 7: 235th Overall - DE Daniel Hardy, Montana State

Round 7: 253rd Overall - S Russ Yeast, Kansas State

Round 7: 261st Overall - OT A.J. Arcuri, Michigan State

Offense: 3

Defense: 5

Offense: 4

Defense: 4

There’s not a ton of commentary to add at this point. None of the teams had splash picks, and Arizona gave up their best pick for Marquise Brown because their big WR has been framed for drugs. As covered earlier in the week, all three teams received consensus bottom-six grades across 18 media outlets on their respective drafts.