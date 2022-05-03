Seahawks make pair of roster moves following draft

Over the course of the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks added nine players to their roster, including a pair of fourth round cornerbacks that have fans excited. However, in spite of the infusion of youth and potential for the team, the Hawks did not add any depth at the safety position, a spot at which both starters will be returning from significant injury in 2022.

At strong safety, Jamal Adams, missed the final quarter of the season after suffering a shoulder injury that required a second reconstruction in less than a year. Meanwhile, free safety Quandre Diggs continues to work his way back from a gruesome Week 18 injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on a field known for ending the careers of members of the Seattle secondary.

With that in mind, Tuesday the Seahawks brought back safety Josh Jones, who was with the Hawks to close out the 2021 season, including starting at safety in the Week 18 matchup against the Cardinals in which Diggs was injured.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon.https://t.co/LwJfsdQkZ1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 3, 2022

To make room for Jones the Hawks waived defensive tackle Niles Scott, a nose tackle who went undrafted out of Frostburg State in 2018 and who has since spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, in addition to the Seahawks, of course.