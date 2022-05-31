Pre-Snap Reads 5/31: 3 key players missing from Seahawks OTAs

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks Are NFL’s 'Most Innovative' Franchise, Says 2022 Report - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks were ranked as the "most innovative" franchise in the NFL in Sports Innovation Lab's "Top 25 Most Innovative Teams in the World" report for 2022.

Did Pete Carroll see a little "Doug Baldwin" in Bo Melton?

Seaside Joe 1181: 5 plays from a career-day for Melton at Rutgers

With Seahawks making changes, 3 key players missing OTAs a concern - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps breaks down why the absences of DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in Seahawks OTAs following surgeries worry him.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Will the Rams re-sign OBJ or look elsewhere to round-out their wide receiver room?

5 changes to the LA Rams offense in 2022: Upgrades or Downgrades? - Turf Show Times

Is Allen Robinson an upgrade to Robert Woods and OBJ?

How Cardinals’ Offense Matches Up With the Chiefs’ - Revenge of the Birds

I thought it might be interesting to compare how the Arizona Cardinals’ offense matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ —- on paper —- and from the fans’ perspectives.

Reports: Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at Age 25 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney reportedly died in a car accident early Monday morning.

The 49ers Secondary Looks Considerably Better than it did in 2021 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers secondary performed exceedingly well during the first week of OTAs.

49ers News: Emmanuel Acho says Trey Lance “just ain’t it” - Niners Nation

"The Niners chose to play Jimmy G. with a broken thumb over their first round, top three overall pick in Trey Lance"

Around The NFL

Now the No. 1 wideout, CeeDee Lamb ready to be 'that guy' for Dallas Cowboys - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Because of his draft status and wearing the legendary No. 88, Lamb has never gone unrecognized, but in 2022 he knows the Cowboys will need more.

Kansas City Chiefs' first-round defensive end George Karlaftis is 'relentless' - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN

The Chiefs aren't the only ones who believe Karlaftis, a first-round pick out of Purdue, still has his best football ahead of him.

FMIA: Deadly Reality For America On Memorial Day; NFL News On Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson, More - Peter King, NBC

Peter King's Football Morning In America column tackles the deadly reality in America, plus NFL news on Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson and more.

Trevor Lawrence reveals how Doug Pederson has been huge help as coach

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence raved about new coach Doug Pederson during OTAs recently.

Fantasy RB Rankings: Three brand names vs. three rising stars — who should you draft?

Fantasy is always about tolerance. It requires walking the line between acknowledging data and trusting one’s gut. The upside of the unknown can be tempting while the promise of consistent production can be deceiving.

Antonio Brown says he will not play football in 2022

Antonio Brown won't be suiting up anywhere in 2022, according to Antonio Brown.

Aaron Glenn offers insight on his experience in the NFL’s Accelerator Program

Aaron Glenn will be an NFL coach sooner than later. To that end, the Lions bright defensive coordinator was one of the prominent participants in the NFL’s Accelerator Program.