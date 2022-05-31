Charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy dismissed

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not face charges related to his arrest in Arapahoe county earlier this month. Per Adam Schefter:

The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said his attorney Harvey Steinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

It’s since been confirmed that the judge has signed off on the DA’s motion to dismiss the charges.

Jeudy was originally facing criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer, which is a misdemeanor. Here is the original report regarding Jeudy’s arrest from Zoe Christen Jones at CBS News:

“In a press conference Thursday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office that at approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched on a report from a “female party” that she had belongings that Jeudy was preventing her from accessing... The domestic violence enhancer was added to Jeudy’s charges because he and the female party share a 1-month-old child together, who police believe was present the time of the incident. The spokesperson emphasized that there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman and none of her items were damaged.”

This is certainly welcome news for both Jeudy and the Denver Broncos, as this indicates he will likely be available when the team comes to visit the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football to kick off each team’s respective season. A.J. Schulte over at Mile High Report had this to say regarding Jerry Jeudy’s impact on the offense during 2021:

“His advanced metrics are pretty good as well, albeit in a limited sample size. His 12.8% DVOA would rank ahead of some notable names like Michael Pittman Jr, Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Robert Woods, and JaMarr Chase. He’s posting an outstanding 84% catch rate, which would rank 3rd among all receivers. Jeudy’s averaging a respectable ADOT of 8.6, and he’s posted a rating of 106.1 when targeted. 9 of his 16 catches have gone for first down... It’s a totally different offense with Jeudy in I looked at some of the splits of the offense when Jeudy was playing versus when he was out and, while it doesn’t paint the whole picture, this stat feels like the most telling. Teddy Bridgewater EPA/Play from Weeks 2-7: .177 (15th) Teddy Bridgewater EPA/Play from Weeks 8-9: .232 (4th)” (full article here)

Jeudy could still face league discipline, per a league statement to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesman said.