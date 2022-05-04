Seahawks to face Buccaneers in NFL’s first regular season game in Germany

What seemed likely for the past week is now official: the Seahawks will be playing in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season matchup in Germany.

After Pete Carroll and John Schneider shared that they had been working on their German at their pre-draft press conference, many speculated that the ‘Hawks would be headed to Munich to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 13, 2022, a date that had previously leaked from the US Consulate in Munich’s official Twitter page. Today, this was confirmed, giving the Seahawks their third-ever international game and second overseas trip.

The Seahawks first played overseas in 2018, when they defeated the then-Oakland Raiders 27–3 in London’s Wembley Stadium. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are more seasoned international competitors, having competed in London three times. They have yet to win in the British capital, with their most recent defeat being a 37–26 loss to Carolina in 2019.

As for the history between the teams, the Seahawks lead the all-time series against the Bucs 9–5, and are 2–1 in the Pete Carroll era against Tampa Bay. Both wins came in come-from-behind home overtime victories, while the lone loss was a 14–5 defeat in Tampa in 2016.

Interestingly, should Tom Brady be the starter for the Buccaneers, it will be exactly six years to the day that the Seahawks last played the seven-time Super Bowl champ. The most recent matchup ended in a dramatic, last-second 31–24 Seahawks win in Foxborough in 2016. As for the matchup before that, well...

Anyways, with the game in place for Week 10, both teams will have the Week 11 bye to recover from the grueling travel regimen, which, for Seattle, includes nearly 10,000 miles of flying in the course of one week. The rest of the Seahawks’ schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12.