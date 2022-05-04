Pre-Snap Reads 5/4: Seahawks set for trip to Germany

Good luck to the Sounders tonight in their pursuit of a historic CONCACAF Champions League title!

Seahawks News

Landing With Preferred Team, Seahawks LB Boye Mafe Ready to Take Game to Another Level - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A late bloomer at Minnesota who enjoyed his coming out party during the Senior Bowl, Mafe and coach Pete Carroll are counting on his rapid ascent to continue at the next level as an athletic, versatile pass-rushing weapon in Seattle's 3-4 scheme.

Sympathy for the bullies - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1154: At Seaside Joe, you're welcome to love the Kenneth Walker pick.

Seahawks Sign S Josh Jones; Waive DT Niles Scott

The Seahawks brought back safety Josh Jones, who appeared in four games last season for Seattle, starting one.

Seahawks: One promising stat for each 2022 NFL draft pick

Seahawks Draft: What high-round selections of 2 tackles means - Seattle Sports

Maura Dooley looks at what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and FOX analyst Brock Huard said about Seattle's two draft picks at offensive tackle.

Around the NFC West

How the 49ers Improved the Safety Position Without Adding to it in the NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers didn't addressed safety in the NFL draft, but they did end up indirectly improving it.

NFL Announces Los Angeles Rams Minicamp and OTA Dates - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams campaign to defend their Super Bowl title will officially begin on these dates.

Dez Bryant believes he could 'thrive' in the Arizona Cardinals' offense

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant believes joining the Arizona Cardinals would be beneficial for all parties involved.

Why Steve Smith Sr. is hoping for a 49ers-Rams NFL opener | 49ers Webzone

Around the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals plan to show they aren't one-hit wonder

The Bengals have heard the talk that last season was a fluke, and they are ready to show that they aren't a one-hit wonder.

Source - Atlanta Falcons, star DT Grady Jarrett reach three-year extension worth up to $51 million

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have agreed to a three-year extension that includes $34.5 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

First Asian American among NFL's 10 new on-field officials

The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including Lo van Pham, the first Asian American to officiate in the league, and Mike Morton, a former player.

Ravens, Jets Top Draft Report Cards in 2022 | Football Outsiders

Our annual look at draft grades around the Web shows that the NFL commentariat is high on the Ravens and Jets but low on the Bears and Patriots.

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Commanders might have found their future starting QB when they took Sam Howell in Round 5 -- but he wasn't the only potential gem in the 2022 NFL Draft. Chad Reuter ranks his favorite picks in each round.

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'shocked' by A.J. Brown trade, doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gave his thoughts on the team drafting QB Malik Willis and trading away WR A.J. Brown.

Robert Griffin III claims he heard from teams after recently running a 4.48 - ProFootballTalk

Hue Jackson's tanking claim focused on a "4-year plan" that, in the first two years, did not incentivize winning - ProFootballTalk