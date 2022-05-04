Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 23: Arif Hasan

In what was easily one of the best and most fun conversations of the year, the talented Arif Hasan of the Athletic lends his expertise to the Seahawks’ draft. Join us as we break down every pick Seattle made, and bask in the depth of Arif’s knowledge as he discusses both the process and results of Seattle’s selections.

A truly fascinating chat, and yet another one that made me much smarter as a result.

—

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the over 70 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook