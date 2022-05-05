Pre-Snap Reads 5/5: A closer look at Seahawks rookies Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith

Seahawks News

Uh oh, Kenneth Walker is going to be good right away :/

Seaside Joe 1155: Wake Forest freshman season highlights.

By the Numbers: Athletic Testing Results For Seattle Seahawks' 2022 Draft Class - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks made nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, focusing their efforts on premium positions and loud tools. Matty F. Brown looks at the testing numbers and breaks down just how athletic Seattle's rookie class is.

NFL Draft: How an apparent shift in strategy led to the Seahawks’ best draft in years - The Athletic

After years of poor drafts and unsound trades, it appears as if Seattle has tweaked its pre-draft process. The results are promising.

Seahawks Will Play Buccaneers In Germany In 2022

The Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich on November 13.

Seahawks post-draft Q&A (and what’s next?) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seattle Seahawks to face Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich on Nov. 13

The Seahawks and Buccaneers will play Nov. 13 in Munich in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany.

Heaps: Seahawks' draft haul shows commitment to philosophy - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks made quite a statement with their nine-man draft class, former NFL QB Jake Heaps said, by emphasizing their philosophy.

Seahawks Draft: Bumpus looks at DEs Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus moves his focus to the two pass rushers the Seahawks picked up last weekend in the draft: Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith.

Jim Moore: No, the Seahawks didn’t draft a QB, but remember how they won the Super Bowl?

The Seahawks addressed most of their glaring needs in last week’s NFL draft, adding probable starters at tackle, depth to their pass rush and help at cornerback. They also chose Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards last year at Michigan State and might give Seattle one of the best running back trios in the league.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Pro Football Focus NFL Draft Grade: Just Above Average? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

PFF released NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams, but are LA's picks being undervalued?

Rams 2022 depth charts: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson headline WR group - Turf Show Times

The urgency at wide receiver never ends for Les Snead.

Red Rain: Cardinals Have the Roster to Win Without DeAndre Hopkins - Revenge of the Birds

In this episode, I talk about the Cardinals’ roster depth at each position. I believe that this is the most talented and deepest roster the Cardinals have ever had, which is why I am convinced that...

Arizona Cardinals Play in Mexico City Week 11 Against San Francisco 49ers. - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will play in the first game in Mexico City since 2019.

Why the 49ers Drafted Tyrion Davis-Price - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Drafting Tyrion Davis-Price in the third-round initially is a head scratcher, but there is sound logic from the 49ers with selecting him.

49ers News: Is Deebo Samuel coming around to returning to San Francisco? - Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel and his brother liked social media posts talking about a return to the 49ers.

49ers news: Ty Davis-Price could be the workhorse running back the 49ers have been looking for - Niners Nation

Based on his draft position, Davis-Price is expected to contribute right away.

NFC West Draft Grades - National Football Post

NFC West Draft Grades for 2022 for San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Around The NFL

QB Jalen Hurts relishing 'opportunity' to lead improving Philadelphia Eagles

After leading Philadelphia to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter, quarterback Jalen Hurts says the Eagles' foundation has been set and "the only direction is to rise."

NFL draft 2023 - Early questions about next year's draft class, including QBs to know, No. 1 pick predictions, top prospects, more

Who will be the top NFL draft pick in 2023? What are the strengths of the QB class? Which prospects are primed for a first-round selection? Our experts answer 11 early questions.

Draft night stress, as told by four first-rounders' heart rates

Minute by minute, ESPN tracked 9,561 data points from four top NFL draft prospects who agreed to wear heart rate monitors during the entire first round. Follow along with annotated tracings of each player's draft night.

Brian Flores' lawyer argues against Roger Goodell arbitrating lawsuit vs. NFL

Brian Flores' lawyer said to a judge it would be "unconscionable" for Roger Goodell to serve as the arbitrator for a lawsuit against the NFL.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

The Houston Texans added some depth to the QB room with the signing of former Tennessee Titans reserve Kevin Hogan.

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

After drafting Mac Jones in the 2021 first round, the Patriots picked QB Bailey Zappe in the sixth and also added Miami QB D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent. But King could see reps at quarterback, running back and/or wide receiver.

AFC West draft grades: Chiefs deliver in big way; Broncos make value picks

After a series of wild moves shook things up in the AFC West this offseason, how did the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders fare in the 2022 NFL Draft? Dan Parr provides the division's report card.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Team Draft Values Based on DJ's Top 150 Prospects

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give storylines for the five international games that were announced.

Steelers say concerns about Kenny Pickett's hand size are erased by watching him play - ProFootballTalk

New Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has famously small hands, but the Steelers say the game tape matters more than the measuring tape.

Colts fans will love what Reggie Wayne said about Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne had a very exciting comparison for new quarterback Matt Ryan.

Internet sleuths cracked the Cowboys' draft board for the 4th time since 2010

Occasionally, NFL draft twitter can be wonderful. Tuesday was one of those days.