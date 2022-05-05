First reports of signing bonuses for Seahawks UDFA class emerge

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror, and teams across the NFL have returned to their offseason programs as the time until training camp slowly ticks off. Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, will get their first look at some of their young additions this weekend at rookie minicamp, and these first looks will be an opportunity to see not just drafted players, but the members of the undrafted free agent classes as well.

According to reports, the Seahawks have agreed to contracts with 14 undrafted free agents, including:

QB Levi Lewis,

TE John Mitchell

WR Demetris Robertson

WR Rodney Coates

WR Jake Herslow

G Shamarious Gilmore

DE Josh Onujiogu

NT Matthew Gotel

LB Vi Jones

CB Joshua Valentine-Turner

S Joey Blount

S Deontai Williams

S Bubba Bolden

S Scott Nelson

For those wondering how the Seahawks managed to sign a class of 14 undrafted free agents following initial reports of a 13 member class, the reason likely lies in the roster exemption given for Aaron Donkor. Donkor, of course, is German and is in the International Player Pathway program, a program which effectively gives NFL teams an extra spot on the 90-man offseason roster, or as was seen during the 2021 season, an extra spot on the practice squad.

In any case, as noted on Field Gulls as the draft was winding down, the Seahawks, like every other NFL team, had an allocation of $167,944 to hand out in the form of signing bonuses to the member of undrafted free agent class the team signs. The first of the signing bonuses given out have now been reported.

Seattle Seahawks' undrafted deals: Joey Blount ($13,000 signing bonus), Shamarious Gilmore ($7,000 signing bonus), Jake Herslow ($5,000 signing bonus), Levi Lewis ($15,000 signing bonus, Deontai Williams ($10,000 signing bonus) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2022

Those signing bonuses add up to $50,000, meaning there is still $117,944 of the $167,944 allocation for which the use remains unknown, and will, of course, be relayed by Field Gulls to readers when they do become known.