 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

KJ Wright reveals where he’d like to play the 2022 season

By Wilson Conn
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps we won’t have to go a full season without a player from the Super Bowl 48-winning team — yet.

With Benson Mayowa, Russell Wilson, and Bobby Wagner all parting ways with the Seahawks this offseason, the team is left without a player from the Super Bowl-winning team for the first time since the game was won. KJ Wright hopes to change that.

After spending last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wright is once again a free agent, and he made his intent to return to Seattle very clear on Trey Wingo’s podcast.

In 2021, Wright had just 51 tackles with the Raiders: the second-lowest season total of his career. However, Wright could be a useful veteran presence on an increasingly young team. I, for one, would love to see Wright retire as a Seahawk. As perhaps the most underrated player on those great defenses of the mid-2010s, he deserves it.

Loading comments...