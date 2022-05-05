KJ Wright reveals where he’d like to play the 2022 season

Perhaps we won’t have to go a full season without a player from the Super Bowl 48-winning team — yet.

With Benson Mayowa, Russell Wilson, and Bobby Wagner all parting ways with the Seahawks this offseason, the team is left without a player from the Super Bowl-winning team for the first time since the game was won. KJ Wright hopes to change that.

After spending last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wright is once again a free agent, and he made his intent to return to Seattle very clear on Trey Wingo’s podcast.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, free agent LB K.J. Wright has an idea where he’d like to play next season…home with the @Seahawks



The longtime stalwart of those great defenses @KJ_WRIGHT34 joins me on the latest Half-Forgotten History



to full show: https://t.co/oSqadDkIVp pic.twitter.com/wt63N0o9yY — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 5, 2022

In 2021, Wright had just 51 tackles with the Raiders: the second-lowest season total of his career. However, Wright could be a useful veteran presence on an increasingly young team. I, for one, would love to see Wright retire as a Seahawk. As perhaps the most underrated player on those great defenses of the mid-2010s, he deserves it.