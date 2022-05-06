Pre-Snap Reads 5/6: Pete Carroll doesn’t see Seahawks trading for a QB

Believe in the moment.

Seahawks News

The last 6 years of NFL quarterback competitions

Seaside Joe 1156: What is reasonable to expect of a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, based on how similar competitions have gone lately?

A 'Culture Changer,' Seahawks CB Coby Bryant In Good Company With Jim Thorpe Award - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even with two corners going in the top four of the 2022 NFL Draft, including one of his college teammates, it was Bryant who was selected as the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner. That bodes well for NFL success.

Analysis: Way-Too-Early Look at Quarterback Options For Seattle Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After foregoing a lackluster rookie quarterback class in 2022, the Seattle Seahawks should have much better luck finding a potential face of the franchise next April. Ty Dane Gonzalez takes a look at 14 young passers who could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Best Of Seahawks Offseason Workouts - May 5

Check out some of the best photos of Seahawks players participating in offseason workouts at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on May 5, 2022.

What is the 2023 draft class REALLY like? « Seahawks Draft Blog

Available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple below…

Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn't see Seattle Seahawks trading for a QB before start of 2022 season

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM in Seattle that he doesn't see the Seahawks trading for a quarterback.

Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock (vs. TBD?): Where Seahawks go from here at QB - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks bucked conventional wisdom by not taking a quarterback in the draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're done with QB moves.

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

Seahawks make clear statement about DK Metcalf's future

Seaattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested he is optimistic about getting a contract worked out with wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Huard: Two reasons Seahawks had more 'conventional' draft class - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks had what many thought was a pretty normal and good draft class. Brock Huard explains why that was the case this year.

Wyman's Seahawks Draft Breakdown: Focus on speed, outside positions - Seattle Sports

Seahawks color commentator and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman shares his insider view on Seattle's nine-player draft class.

Tyreek Hill Challenges DK Metcalf to Race, Says $50K Prize Can Go to Charity

DK Metcalf believes he could beat Tyreek Hill in a one-on-one race. Hill wants Metcalf to put his money where his mouth is. The Miami Dolphins receiver responded to Metcalf on Twitter, offering to put up $50,000 on the line for charity in a potential race.

NFC West News

Mike Clay’s Post-Draft Position Rankings - Revenge of the Birds

ESPN’s Mike Clay recently posted his post-draft position rankings. Let’s take a close look at how he rates and ranks the Cardinals position groups. As you can see, I made an attempt to ask Mike why he rates the Cardinals’ safety group, considered by a number of us as being worthy of a top 3 ranking in the NFL, as below average.

LA Rams roster moves: Javian Hawkins and Antoine Brooks are cut, 17 free agents officially signed - Turf Show Times

Montana State’s Lance McCutcheon is newest post-draft addition.

Los Angeles Rams Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents: NFL Draft Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

Why the 49ers Drafted Danny Gray - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver wasn't much of a need for the 49ers, but drafting Danny Gray adds a new dynamic.

49ers News: Drake Jackson says multiple 49ers called him after he was drafted - Niners Nation

49ers second round draft pick Drake Jackson says he heard from multiple teammates after he was taken.

Is Trey Lance ready to start? - ProFootballTalk

It’s a question that has percolated throughout the league as the 49ers have considered their clumsy drive toward a house in the Hamptons with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Trey Lance ready to be the starter?

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield still in limbo with Cleveland Browns - How did he get here, and what's next?

With no trade partners on the horizon and Cleveland so far unwilling to negotiate a release, per sources, Mayfield continues to have a murky future. A future that, just a year ago, seemed destined to be in Cleveland -- before rapidly falling apart.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft as Minnesota Vikings' GM looked familiar -- by design - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Adofo-Mensah's analytics background informed his opinions on the draft, but his collaboration ensured there would be some continuity with the process.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy has signed with the Chargers, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had reported earlier on Thursday that Van Noy was visiting with Los Angeles.

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields?

Is Brad Holmes' enthusiastic drafting paying dividends for the Lions? Did the Packers blow it by once again passing on the receiver position in Round 1? Are the Bears failing Justin Fields? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

Steelers to have second round of interviews for vacant general manager job

Pittsburgh will have a second round of interviews for its vacant GM job. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek are among those who are scheduled to meet with the Steelers again.

Report: Magic Johnson joins group bidding for Broncos - National Football Post

Magic Johnson reportedly joined the group led by 76ers and Flyers owner Josh Harris bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos.

AFC North Draft Grades - National Football Post

AFC North Draft Grades for 2022 draft merits an A to the Ravens and Bs for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns from Deeg.

Jerry Jones' wild week, Hopkins suspended, salty AFC South QBs & should Belichick continue drafting?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had a wild week. First, he accidentally leaked the first 34 picks on Dallas' draft board, opening up the rare glimpse into a team's scouting process. On Wednesday, he got into a minor auto accident and was briefly hospitalized.

10 NFL rookies who could provide sneaky 2022 fantasy football appeal

Rookie fever is in full swing in fantasy football circles as we continue to work through the aftermath of the NFL Draft. We know many of the big names that will climb the ADP charts the closer we get to September but it’s just as crucial to hit on some potential hidden gems among the first-year players.

These big-name NFL veterans are on thin ice after teams' 2022 NFL draft moves

The completion of any NFL draft heralds an infusion of younger (and, often, cheaper) labor into the league.