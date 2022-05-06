SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans hand out top marks for 2022 NFL Draft haul

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We’re a week removed from the 2022 NFL Draft, and Seattle Seahawks fans are enjoying a badly needed injection of optimism. The front office addressed the offensive line by taking Charles Cross at No. 9 overall, a pleasant surprise given his lack of run-blocking reps at Mississippi State and also the fact that Seattle didn’t “reach” as has been their reputation in recent drafts.

When you seek out a franchise left tackle with your top-10 pick, you get a passing grade among Seahawks fans.

No one gave an F grade! Not one! That’s progress.

Seattle’s overall draft haul saw them take two tackles (Abraham Lucas went in Round 3), two EDGE rushers (Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith), two corners (Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen), two wide receivers (Bo Melton and Dareke Young), and the much discussed running back choice of Kenneth Walker III.

You were asked to grade the Class of 2022, and since it’s not practical to grade players when they’ve not played a down, clearly you’re grading the process. It’s clear that Seahawks fans loved the hell out of the process.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.