Seahawks make 2022 undrafted free agent class official

As the Seattle Seahawks continue their offseason preparation for a 2022 season without the services of either Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner for the first time in more than a decade, the team is set to get its first on field look at its rookie class. First the Hawks added nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, followed by the signing of fourteen undrafted free agents. The members of the undrafted free agent class were made official Friday in advance of rookie minicamp.

The @Seahawks signed four draft picks and 14 undrafted rookie free agents this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/f1SSgcAOjP — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 6, 2022

So, the official 2022 undrafted free agents for the Seahawks are:

QB Levi Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette

TE Cade Brewer, Texas

TE John Mitchell, Florida Atlantic

WR Jake Herslow, Houston

WR Demetris Robertson, Auburn

G Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

DT Matt Gotel, West Florida

LB Josh Onujiogu, Framingham State

LB Levi Jones, North Carolina State

CB Josh Valentine-Turner, Florida International

FS Joey Blount, Virginia

SS Bubba Bolden, Miami

SS Scott Nelson, Wisconsin

SS Deontai Williams, Nebraska

In addition to announcing the signings of the undrafted free agents, the team also announced that it had signed four of the five players selected on Day 3 of the draft, in Tyreke Smith, Tariq Woolen, Bo Melton and Dareke Young.