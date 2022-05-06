 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seahawks have a long way to go in 2022

By Tyler Alsin
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are racking up those credit card miles once again.

As is generally the case, Seattle will travel farther than any other team in the NFL this season, while a couple of East Coast teams could essentially rent those little green scooters for the year.

The Seahawks lead the way with 34 time zones changed and 29,446 miles traveled - 2,000 miles more than the next team in the Denver Broncos.

Obviously the Seattle game against Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany on November 13th makes a sizeable difference, but this is par for the course for the Seahawks.

The full schedules come out on Thursday, May 12th, but we still have home and road opponents, and it’s a lot of time on the plane for the team to watch film.

Hey you know what would be cool? What about an expansion team in Portland, Oregon? Stay tuned for the complete schedule release next week.

