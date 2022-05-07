Pre-Snap Reads 5/7: Seahawks show faith in Cody Barton

Seahawks News

Kenneth Walker III's career day against NC State revealed his remarkable talent as a 3-down back

Seaside Joe 1157: After proving to be a recruiting steal for Wake Forest a year earlier, Walker sets himself apart from other ACC running backs right of the gate.

Seahawks rookie camp notes: QBs and safeties draw praise, Tariq Woolen sits out - The Athletic

The Seahawks' nine draft picks, 14 undrafted rookies, nine returning players and a slew of tryouts took the field for the first time Friday.

Meet the Seahawks’ 14 undrafted free agents as rookie minicamp begins - The Athletic

A quarterback and multiple tight ends and safeties are among the players vying to earn a spot on Seattle's roster.

Seahawks Daily: 2022 Rookie Minicamp Day 1 Recap

Seahawks reporter Jen Mueller recaps the first day of rookie minicamp including sound from head coach Pete Carroll, linebacker Boye Mafe, running back Ken Walker III, and offensive linemen Abe Lucas and Charles Cross.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Rob Rang's Final Draft Grade

NFL Draft expert Rob Rang joins Jen Mueller and John Boyle to review how the Seahawks fared in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks Mailbag: Which Draft Picks Might Start As Rookies, Excitement About Germany & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks stand behind Drew Lock, not chasing QBs - National Football Post

Head coach Pete Carroll wants the Seattle Seahawks to stand pat at quarterback, throwing his support behind newcomer Drew Lock.

Heaps: Cody Barton should be most excited Seahawks player after draft - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks not drafting a linebacker this year, Jake Heaps thinks Cody Barton is feeling pretty good entering his fourth NFL season.

Kenneth Walker's path from underrecruited to high Seahawks draft pick - Seattle Sports

New Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III joined Jake & Stacy to explain his path to the NFL and his reaction to Seattle picking him 41st overall.

New Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas remembers Seattle’s loss in Super Bowl XL, barely

Want to feel old? Get ready.

Seahawks traveling more miles than any other NFL team in 2022

The Seahawks are the most geographically isolated team in the NFL and that comes with some disadvantages.

NFC West News

K1’s Contract Model Vote - Revenge of the Birds

Two days ago, Pat McAfee asked Ian Rapoport about the timeline for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray’s contract negotiations. Here is what @RapSheet had to say:

It's all about staying in the moment for Cardinals rookie Christian Matthew

It’s been a long run with a lot of different stops along the way for Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Christian Matthew.

NFL QB Tier List: Where’s Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford Rank? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Stafford’s solidified himself as one of the best veteran signal-callers in the league after winning a Super Bowl in February.

Rams 2022 depth charts: Is the tight ends room finally getting crowded? - Turf Show Times

Tyler Higbee may have some competition this year if someone emerges from "the trio"

Why the 49ers Drafted Drake Jackson - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Drake Jackson was one of the best players available when he was drafted by the 49ers, but he also fits a need for them.

49ers News: Adam Peters pulls back the curtain on the team’s draft process - Niners Nation

49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters explains why the team drafted this year’s class.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Execs unfiltered on all 32 classes — Jets display urgency, Saints ‘destroyed’ value - The Athletic

Personnel people across the league think the Ravens are getting too much credit and Bill Belichick's Patriots are getting too much grief.

After Eagles’ offseason QB intrigue, no questions remain for Jalen Hurts - The Athletic

The Eagles didn't trade for a QB. They didn't draft a QB. They got a new No. 1 receiver. This will be Jalen Hurts' team in 2022.

NFL draft 2022 - Ranking the best in-draft trades and why the Eagles should not have traded up to No. 13

Seth Walder lists the teams that got the most value out of trading picks at the 2022 NFL draft.

Dan Ventrelle says Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis ignored allegations of a hostile work environment, ousted him when he went to NFL

In a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Dan Ventrelle said owner Mark Davis dismissed complaints by several team employees of a hostile work environment, and he then was fired after bringing them to the NFL. The Raiders had no comment.

Jacksonville Jaguars got Trevor Lawrence some help, but long-term questions linger at WR, TE - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

With no WR/TEs drafted in 2022 and several pass-catchers near the end of their contracts, the Jags will have to address these positions next year.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.

NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Did the talent-poor Falcons get the roster infusion they needed? Will another aggressive draft by Mickey Loomis pay off for the Saints? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC South team.

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

Jets' Robert Saleh: Sauce Gardner sees the game 'differently' than most players

Friday was the first day of Jets rookie camp, and this year has a particular buzz around it after the team’s stellar draft last week, especially with their first pick.

Brandon Marshall on Bears’ Justin Fields: ‘This dude is next level’

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall knows talent when he sees it and believes his ex-team got the quarterback they've been searching years for.

Why Antonio Brown is completely wrong about Colin Kaepernick

Receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Colin Kaepernick have one thing on common — neither of them have an NFL team at this point. Kaepernick hasn’t had an NFL team since 2016, absolutely because he decided to protest police brutality against people of color by kneeling during the National Anthem.