Pre-Snap Reads 5/8: Pete Carroll offers bold take about Drew Lock

Seahawks News

The day that Dareke Young put himself into the NFL Draft conversation

Seaside Joe 1158: A career-day against Mars Hill...if you were lucky enough to watch it.

Pete Carroll Thrilled to Have 'Pain in the Butt' Aaron Donkor Back With Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Going full-tilt on every single practice rep, Donkor made the most of his chances last season as a practice squad player and hopes to get off to a fast start taking part in rookie minicamp this weekend.

Seahawks rookie camp notes: Bo Melton and Coby Bryant stand out in first 7-on-7 action - The Athletic

Defenders weren't supposed to go for the ball, but Bryant, a fourth-round pick, couldn't help himself.

Seahawks Daily: 2022 Rookie Minicamp Day 2 Recap

Seahawks reporter Jen Mueller recaps the first day of rookie minicamp including sound from linebacker Tyreke Smith, cornerback Tariq Woolen and wide receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

The truth about the 2023 quarterback class « Seahawks Draft Blog

You’re going to hear a lot of things about the 2023 quarterback class.

Pete Carroll offers bold comment about Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll firmly believes Drew Lock would have been QB1 among the prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jim Nagy breaks down the 6 Seahawks draft picks from 2022 Senior Bowl - Seattle Sports

Six of the Seahawks' nine picks were at the Senior Bowl, so Jim Nagy joined Jake & Stacy to share what Seattle got with those selections.

Heaps: Current roster shows Seahawks are getting 'back to their roots' - Seattle Sports

When looking at the state of the Seahawks' roster, former NFL QB Jake Heaps sees a youth movement, which is a good sign for the franchise.

DK Metcalf's cousin TJ is a 2023 Alabama high school football recruit who wants to make name for himself

Following behind a big name is whatever a person makes it. It's not enough for your own name to hold weight, TJ Metcalf knows.

NFC West News

DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension and what the Arizona Cardinals do now - Revenge of the Birds

Well, this is something.

Rams News: Matthew Stafford has the most game winning drives since 2010 with 41 - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 5/7/22.

Texas Longhorns Ex Kicker Cameron Dicker: Los Angeles Rams Best Option At Punter? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a historic career with the Longhorns in kicking, Cameron Dicker might have a future with the Rams as a punter.

Reporter Clarifies Statement that 49ers are "Continually Underwhelmed" by Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Reporter Matt Lombardo went on the radio to clarify his statement that the San Francisco 49ers have been "continually underwhelmed" by Trey Lance.

49ers News: One Week From Rookie Minicamp - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, May 7th, 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo needs to ditch the nice-guy routine, if he hasn't already - ProFootballTalk

One of the narratives that has emerged this offseason regarding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is that he’s a nice guy, so nice that he’ll go along with whatever the team chooses to do with the final year of his current contract. It seems to flow from talking points crafted by the team and repeated by reporters who directly or indirectly on the payroll long enough that it has become accepted as gospel truth.

Around The NFL

Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis can transform Philadelphia Eagles' defense - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Davis and Dean can make an immediate impact just as college teammates DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson did as Eagles rookies.

Denver Broncos still plan for Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon to share carries - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The split won't be right down the middle as it was in 2021, but with Williams leading the way there will still be plenty for Gordon.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that DT Marcell Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday. Dareus hasn't played in the NFL since 2019.

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

Former Papa John's CEO: Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted me to get Roger Goodell fired - ProFootballTalk

In 2017, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to take out Commissioner Roger Goodell. It was obvious as it was happening. Nearly five years later, a prominent businessmen Jones tried to recruit for the effort has added some more details to the story.

7 takeaways from Robert Saleh’s rookie minicamp press conference

Friday marked the beginning of a new chapter of Jets football, as the 2022 NFL draft class took the field in Florham Park for the first time for the beginning of rookie minicamp.