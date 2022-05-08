Pete Carroll says he’s talked to K.J. Wright about possible return to Seahawks

Reunited? Not so fast... but don’t shut the door just yet.

Earlier this week free agent linebacker and Seattle Seahawks great K.J. Wright told Trey Wingo that he’d like to return to the Pacific Northwest after spending the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I want to go back home,” Wright said. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.

“Last year I left, went to Vegas by myself,” he continued. “My family didn’t come with me. I’m not doing that again. I don’t think I’m going to move my family anywhere else across the country, so if it’s not Seattle, then I’ll be content.”

At rookie minicamp, Carroll was asked about a possible reunion and while he didn’t commit either way, he did confirm that they have had discussions.

“I love K.J.,” Carroll said. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing and we’ve already talked about that.”

Wright was not re-signed by the Seahawks in free agency, and when combined with the release of Bobby Wagner it’s very clear that the team sees their starting linebacker tandem (at least for 2022) as Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton. The 33-year-old Wright played a career low 425 defensive snaps in Vegas despite appearing in every game. It’s hard to envision Seattle having a role for him that isn’t a reserve spot in this revamped 3-4 scheme.

...But one can dream, right?!