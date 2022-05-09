Pre-Snap Reads 5/9: Observations from Seahawks’ Rookie Minicamp

Seahawks News

What does Shane Waldron want for Shane Waldron?

Seaside Joe 1159: The offensive line comes first, the quarterback comes next.

5 Observations From Day 3 of Seahawks Rookie Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Putting a bow on rookie minicamp, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on how the team's latest draft class looked, a pair of intriguing undrafted rookies, K.J. Wright possibly returning, and more.

Rookie Minicamp Day 3 Press Conference With Pete Carroll

Head coach Pete Carroll meets with the media following day 3 of 2022 Rookie Minicamp discussing early insights on the newest Seahawks.

Pete Carroll says Seattle Seahawks, K.J. Wright have discussed return

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Seattle and K.J. Wright have discussed the possibility of the linebacker's return to the franchise.

Tackles stand out at Seahawks rookie minicamp, setting up interesting position battles on the offensive line

The Seahawks will learn a lot more about each in the coming weeks as the rookies join the rest of the team in the offseason program. But for now the Seahawks seem content with what they have at offensive tackle with Cross (the ninth overall pick out of Mississippi State) and Lucas (third round out of Washington State) joining holdovers Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan and Greg Eiland, each second-year players.

Seahawks' Coby Bryant to Wear No. 8 Jersey in Honor of Namesake Kobe Bryant

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is paying homage to his namesake. Bryant is set to wear the No. for the Seahawks this season in honor of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, whom he was named after.

NFL: Seahawks' Jamal Adams trade aged poorly, but there's still hope

That record-setting extension came a year after the trade that sent two first-round picks and a third to New York in exchange for the star safety. He signed the pact that ties him to Seattle through 2025 months before the Seahawks slumped to their first losing record since 2011. They subsequently decided to trade away the greatest quarterback in franchise history to jump-start a rebuild.

NFC West News

'Nailed It!' Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft: Best & Worst Picks - & ‘A-‘ Grade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

One outlet thinks the Rams - despite lacking picks atop the recent draft - nailed it.

Los Angeles Rams get a B grade from fans for 2022 draft class - Turf Show Times

What you had to say about the Rams’ 2022 draft.

49ers News: Happy Mother’s Day! - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

Why the 49ers Replaced Rich Scangarello with Brian Griese - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A recent interview with Rich Scangarello illustrates why the 49ers replaced him with Brian Griese this offseason.

Cardinals view Trey McBride as younger, more athletic Maxx Williams

It was a bit of a surprise when the Arizona Cardinals selected tight end trey McBride in the second round of the NFL draft last month. However, the Cardinals are very excited about him. They love the potential he adds.

Around The NFL

Veteran QB Matt Ryan brings 'a breath of fresh air' to Indianapolis Colts - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Colts are hoping Ryan's presence will help push the team to heights it hasn't reached since Andrew Luck retired.

Jets HC Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is making progress physically, mentally: 'He looks beefy, in a good way'

Following a draft that featured three first-round picks, excitement for the New York Jets' 2022 season is brimming in early May. Jets head coach Robert Saleh furthered the offseason frenzy with an update on Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp this weekend.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson takes Ron Rivera's advice, attends graduation from Penn State

Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson participated in his college graduation on Saturday, receiving a degree in communications from Penn State.

FMIA: 'The Jets Stole The Draft' And More Resonating Conclusions After Seven Rounds Of Sensible Selections - Peter King, NBC

Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads with the New York Jets stealing the draft and more takeaways from the 2022 NFL Draft.

DeVonta Smith has funny reaction to 76ers' jumbotron mistake

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a funny reaction after being misidentified as a former Eagle during Sunday's 76ers game.