Felony arrest warrant issued for former Seahawks S Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas III is facing some serious legal charges in Texas, and this time only days after stating that he hopes to return to the NFL. According to Ryan Autollo of the Austin American Statesman, Thomas is facing arrest on Third Degree felony charges in Travis County stemming from multiple violations of an existing protective (no-contact) order between him and his ex-wife, Nina, and their children. His lawyer, Trey Dolezal, has reached out to Thomas but no arrest has been made at this point. Per Autollo;

“In the arrest affidavit, police allege Thomas violated a protective order that was issued in May 2021 by a Travis County civil court judge. That order stated that Thomas could communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police that Thomas refuses to download the application and instead reaches out to her by phone, and he arrives unannounced at places she frequents.”

For more details and specifics, you can read the entire article above, but we don’t need to revisit the host of issues which have surrounded Thomas since leaving the Seattle Seahawks; needless to say things are not looking great for him and his family right now. Hopefully Earl Thomas will be able to get some serious help. Stay tuned for further updates should more information become apparent.