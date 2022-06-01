Pre-Snap Reads 6/1: Noah Fant stands out at OTAs

#np Angles Without Edges by Yesterday’s New Quintet

Seahawks News

Report: Panthers, Seahawks have interest in Cam Newton

Following the Carolina Panthers’ 31-24 Divisional Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, quarterback Cam Newton showed he wasn’t exactly down with the “12th Man.” In fact, he yeeted one of those big blue flags right before jogging off into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium.

Grayson McCall: 12 more plays to love from his first season as a college quarterback

Regular Joes Bonus: Where will McCall land in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Clint Hurtt, Players Provide Further Confirmation 2022 Seahawks Defense Will Look Very Different - And Yet Won't - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks' Tuesday OTA press conferences provided very illuminating detail as to the 2022 defensive direction. Matty F. Brown studies the comments of defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, edge rusher Darrell Taylor, and strong safety Ryan Neal.

Seahawks OTA takeaways: Noah Fant stands out; 2019 draft picks get more opportunities - The Athletic

DK Metcalf has been a stud since the day the Seahawks drafted him, but his Seattle classmates are still trying to secure second contracts.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll In Favor of NFL’s Roster Rules

The NFL and NFLPA finalized roster rules for 2022, and based off previous comments, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll should like the changes.

Jake & Stacy: Have Seahawks done enough to solve pass rush problems? - Seattle Sports

Pass rush has been an area of concern for the Seahawks the last few years and Jake & Stacy discuss if that unit has improved enough for 2022.

Best photos from Seattle Seahawks open OTA on Tuesday

NFC West News

Cooper Kupp Knew Matthew Stafford Was Special Before Rams Season Started - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Cooper Kupp saw something special in Matthew Stafford early on in Rams offseason workouts

The number one reason Aaron Donald won’t retire this year - Turf Show Times

Donald seems ready to play for many more years

State of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams: Repeat within reach?

Can Matthew Stafford help L.A. run it back as NFL champs? Adam Rank kicks off his State of the Franchise series with a look at where the Rams stand coming off their win in Super Bowl LVI.

Cardinals Must Unite to Handle the Tragic Loss of Jeff Gladney - Revenge of the Birds

A tempestuous off-season for the Cardinals turned tragic yesterday when the news came in from Dallas, Texas that Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios had lost their lives in a car accident.

Cardinals Sign Former Chiefs RB Darrel Williams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals added to their backfield depth by signing 27-year-old Darrel Williams.

49ers QB Trey Lance is Throwing With More Touch and Accuracy this Year - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance appears to be throwing with more touch and accuracy at this year's OTAs.

49ers News: The importance of loading up on talent while Trey Lance is cheap - Niners Nation

The 49ers should have cut Jimmy Garoppolo and loaded up on talent while Trey Lance is on his rookie contract

49ers News: Will they have to pay to trade Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Will the 49ers eat part of Jimmy Garoppolo’s salary to get a better draft pick back in return?

'In the most respectful way,' San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance focused on starting QB role - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Setting aside questions about Jimmy Garoppolo, and with his index finger fully healed, the second-year quarterback is leading the team this offseason.

Rookie 'sponge' Drake Jackson showing 49ers huge upside, potential

Drake Jackson will go through a learning process, but the rookie has a huge upside joining the 49ers defensive line.

Around The NFL

Colts’ John Fox returns to NFL coaching looking for ‘purpose’ - The Athletic

The former Panthers, Broncos and Bears head coach takes on the role of senior defensive assistant in Indy.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase eyes more big numbers and avoiding sophomore slump - The Athletic

The Pro Bowl receiver shattered records as a rookie, so what can he do for an encore?

Las Vegas Raiders' Kolton Miller has found his groove as an 'old guy' - Las Vegas Raiders Blog- ESPN

Miller is just 26 years old, but has carved out a role as a leader and the only sure thing on an offensive line -- and team -- that has had turnover.

Denver Broncos must balance Russell Wilson's mobility with his longevity - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Wilson, 33, has been sacked at least 40 times in eight of his seasons, including a league-leading 48 in 2019.

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Report: Browns won’t cut Baker Mayfield if no trade partner found - National Football Post

The Cleveland Browns would rather live with the awkwardness of having quarterback Baker Mayfield on their 2022 roster than take the monumental salary-cap hit of releasing him.

Deshaun Watson now facing a 23rd civil suit following 'Real Sports' segment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 23rd civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, following a new filing by attorney Tony Buzbee.

Rasul Douglas: Contract feels good, but you’ve just got to keep working

Expectations weren’t too high when cornerback Rasul Douglas joined the Packers last season, but he wound up being a very welcome addition to the defense.