Seahawks’ first-round pick Charles Cross signs rookie contract

Charles Cross is officially a Seattle Seahawk.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft inked his rookie deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cross acted as his own agent and was the last of the top-10 picks from this year’s class to sign a contract.

There ain’t a lot of negotiating when it comes to rookie deals outside of when bonuses are paid out, so if you’re wondering about the terms he gets a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $21.384 million, a $12.73 million signing bonus, and the standard fifth-year option.

Cross was a star left tackle at Mississippi State, and has a lot of pass-blocking reps under his belt playing in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Cross, who figures to be Duane Brown’s successor at left tackle. It almost echos when Russell Okung was taken at No. 6 overall in 2010, one year after Walter Jones’ official retirement and two years removed from Jones’ last game played.

Only Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, and Coby Bryant remain unsigned among the nine Seahawks rookie draft picks. I wouldn’t fret about that since these things are all a formality. They’re going to have combined cap hits of about $4.2 million. Cross’ cap hit will be about $4.45 million, per Over the Cap.