‘Just Keep Going’ Tyler Lockett inspired shirt on sale now!

Seattle Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett isn’t just one of the team’s best and most beloved players, he’s established himself as a community activist and a major advocate for (among other causes) mental health awareness. At the start of this month, Lockett was open about his own battles with depression and how he nearly quit football altogether.

“2 years out of my 7 years in the NFL thus far I played through depression and anxiety and almost quit and had my best year,” Lockett tweeted on June 1st. “I played through trauma another year and had my best year.

“Moral of the story: Just keep going. You never know what’s waiting on the other side!”

A powerful message from Lockett that has resonated with and inspired a lot of people over the past several days. We are all sports fans but too often we lose sight of the fact that these extraordinary athletes are still human beings.

Our affiliate partners at BreakingT have unveiled a new “Just Keep Going” shirt, and unlike past products we’ve promoted this one has a specific cause.All proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Mental Health Awareness Month was in May, but mental health advocacy should really be year-round and not confined to a 31-day window.

