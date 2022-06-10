Pre-Snap Reads 6/10: Pete Carroll anticipates deal with DK Metcalf

Seahawks News

Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and the history of backup starters

Seaside Joe 1191: Will the Seahawks be getting someone serviceable at quarterback in 2022?

Observations From Seahawks Second Mandatory Minicamp Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Tight ends continued to shine catching passes from Geno Smith and Drew Lock, while the secondary racked up pass breakups in bunches. Reporter Corbin Smith details what went down at Seattle's second minicamp practice.

Pete Carroll: Boye Mafe 'Closest Looking Fit' to Cliff Avril Seahawks Have Seen - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

From size to athletic traits to football skills, Carroll believes Mafe has the goods to develop into a game wrecker off the edge like Avril once was for Seattle's dominant defenses of the mid-2010s.

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf’s Seahawks minicamp absence a ‘decision he had to make’ - The Athletic

Carroll remains confident a deal will get done with Metcalf but sounded less certain about Carson's status amid a lingering neck injury.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Is In A Great Space Heading Into 2022 Season

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny talked this week about his big finish to the 2021 season and about the good place he’s in heading into 2022.

Pete Carroll hopeful Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf can reach deal, unsure of Chris Carson's future

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he's still optimistic about the team getting a deal done with receiver DK Metcalf and still unsure whether running back Chris Carson will return from neck surgery.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) may face end of career - National Football Post

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has not been cleared to return to football activities and will miss the team’s upcoming minicamp after neck

What’s next for K.J. Wright? He talks about his – and Seahawks’ – future - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright discussed what could be next for his future as well as what he's looking for from Seattle's defense.

Salk's Seahawks observations: Geno Smith gets 1st shot as starting QB - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk attended Seahawks' mandatory minicamp this week and shared his 10 biggest observations, including on the QB battle.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Greg Gaines Named 2022 Breakout Candidate - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

USA Today revealed its list of breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season for all 32 teams

You’re welcome America: Rams steal “America’s Team” title from Cowboys - Turf Show Times

Defending champs crowned "America’s Team" by notable sports personality

Kliff Kingsbury pressed Rams stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp at Sean McVay's wedding

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was present at Rams coach Sean McVay's wedding, but he was focused on the futures of stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp during the festivities.

Pre-Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Projection - Revenge of the Birds

53 Man Roster

Five Story Lines to Watch Before Arizona Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are Arizona Cardinals mandatory minicamp storylines that will be important to keep an eye on.

Drake Jackson has a Skill That Nick Bosa didn’t as a Rookie - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Nick Bosa sees a skill in Drake Jackson that he didn't have as a rookie himself.

49ers News: Nick Bosa says Drake Jackson does things I couldn’t do as a rookie - Niners Nation

49ers DE Nick Bosa says Drake Jackson could be "scary" as a rookie

49ers News: Does Cooper Kupp’s deal make Deebo Samuel more expensive? - Niners Nation

Does Cooper Kupp’s contract make 49ers WR Deebo Samuel more expensive to re-sign?

7 things that matter from 49ers OTAs and minicamp

It’s important not to overreact to things that happen during OTAs and minicamp in May and June. Players aren’t going full speed, they’re not wearing pads, and no 11-on-11 team drills are allowed.

Around The NFL

Raiders minicamp observations: Davante Adams opens up on transition to Las Vegas - The Athletic

"It's been a challenge," Adams said. "It's been fun, though. I haven't had to learn a new system for quite some time now."

What the Buffalo Bills' young pass-rushers learned from Von Miller, NFL's best - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

More will be expected this season from the Bills' Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and AJ Epenesa, who flew to Las Vegas for a masterclass on pass-rushing.

Eric Karabell's fantasy football superflex rankings for 2022

Eric provides his top-200 rankings for those who play in leagues that start two QBs or a superflex.

The First Read: Most intriguing players from this week's NFL mandatory minicamps

The first week of NFL mandatory minicamps didn't disappoint. Who stole the headlines? Jeffri Chadiha identifies the most intriguing players from the 12 teams who held minicamps this week.

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

Move The Sticks Podcasts: Next Gen Stats' Top 10 NFL Deep Passers of 2021

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

The Lamar Jackson mystery continues, with three potential explanations - ProFootballTalk

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whether he intends to or not, continues to maintain one of the biggest mysteries in the NFL. He’s eligible for a massive second contract, the Ravens are ready to give him one, but he won’t engage them in negotiations.

Mac Jones shares notable change in Bill Belichick

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is taking on a bigger role in one aspect of coaching this season, according to Mac Jones.

Tom Brady unsuccessfully addresses rumor he spoke to Dolphins in offseason

After a brief retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he might have been making other plans in the offseason.

NFL draft: Lions sweated out Jameson Williams pick after Saints traded above Detroit

For NFL draft nerds everywhere — our people — there's not too much better than the team-produced "war room" videos that are released in the days and weeks following the big event.

Awaiting Terry McLaurin’s arrival, Carson Wentz excited to ‘elevate’ offense

Terry McLaurin’s contract status has caused him to miss out on Washington Commanders’ OTAs for the past three weeks. With one of the league’s best receivers MIA, quarterback Carson Wentz has enjoyed pairing with the Commanders’ other targets, specifically rookie Jahan Dotson.