Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 26: Matt Nichols

One of our very favorite guests is back and he brought his trademark insight with him! Few people I’ve ever spoken with have Matt Nichols’ combination of knowledge and the ability to deliver it in easy-to-understand terms. It makes him one of the first people I ask football and Seahawks-related questions to— whether we’re on the air or not.

In this one, we discuss:

*DK Metcalf’s absence from the team, and how much to read into it

*The outlook of Seattle’s rookie OTs

The necessity of cohesion upfront

*Thoughts on each member of the Seahawks OL

Just a riveting episode, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

